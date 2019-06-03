Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara Carry Dead Animals in Protest of Animal Rights, and Social Media Sounds Off

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have never made their love and respect for animals a secret. Both are vegans and animal rights activists, but they recently kicked things up a notch with a shocking protest to mark National Animal Rights Day on Sunday in West Hollywood, California.

Phoenix and Mara, 34, were photographed marching through the streets holding animal carcasses in their hands, according to Daily Mail. The Joker actor carried a dead chicken, while his girlfriend held a small bird. Both Phoenix, 44, and Mara were seen sporting shirts that read, “Our planet. Theirs too.” The grisly protest drew responses from folks on social media confused by the gesture.

“How did they get so many dead animals?” one Twitter user asked.

“You people are crazy and just plain neurotic,” another wrote.

“a match made in hog heaven,” a third joked.

In addition to jokes about the protest, fans couldn’t help but speculate about the nature of Phoenix and Mara’s relationship. Although Mara wore gloves while she marched in the demonstration, she eventually took them off to reveal a massive diamond ring on her wedding ring finger. The actress was previously spotted wearing it last week, sparking speculation the pair had taken their relationship to the next level.

There has been no official confirmation of their engagement, but Mara has been wearing the ring on a consistent basis in recent days. The couple has been together for some time now.

They first met and worked together on Her in 2013. Mara and Phoenix didn’t start dating until three years later, in 2016, however. The pair reunited on screen once more for Mary Magdalene. They were rumored to be seen together off set at the time, PEOPLE reported. Stealthy witnesses said they saw the rumored couple hanging out on an Italian hotel balcony.

Phoenix and Mara made their red carpet debut in 2017 at Cannes Film Festival, confirming their romance. The couple was spotted talking to one another, and even shared a sweet hug after Phoenix won an award for his role in You Were Never Really Here, PEOPLE noted. A source said they were chatting “nonstop” during the event.

“They were talking to one another nonstop,” the insider alleged. “Small talk between them. Then they went for their car and he’s holding her hand like it was unconscious. Like it fits. They seem a totally natural and easy couple.”

Although they have confirmed their romance, Phoenix and Mara have kept things pretty low-key. Phoenix revealed in a 2017 interview with T Magazine that they were living together, however.

Aside from that, very little is known about Phoenix and Mara’s romance. They prefer to keep that aspect of their lives out of the spotlight, though fans enjoy any small glimpse into their lives they can get.