✖

Jimmy Fallon invited TikTok star Addison Rae on The Tonight Show earlier this month for a segment in which she performed popular dances from the app, which instantly drew backlash after failing to credit the creators of said dances, many of whom are Black. On Monday night's show, Fallon invited the nine creators to appear on his show to talk about their choreography, as well as demonstrate the moves.

"On our last show before break we did a bit with Addison Rae where she taught me eight viral TikTok dances. Now, we recognize that the creators of those dances deserve to have their own spotlight," Fallon said as an introduction to the segment. "So right now, some of those creators will join me to talk about how their dance went viral and perform their dance themselves."

The clip featured nine creators, starting with Mya Nicole Johnson and Chris Cotter, who came up with the viral dance to Cardi B's "Up." Dorien Scott is the creator behind the "Corvette Corvette" dance, Fur-Quan Powell and Camyra Franklin teamed up for a dance to a "Laffy Taffy" remix, and Adam Snyder, Nate Nale and Greg Dahl are responsible for the choreography to The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights." The segment concluded with Keara Wilson, who created the moves for the immensely popular dance to Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage."

After the initial segment, Rae was asked about the controversy by TMZ, though many people found her response lacking. "I think they were all credited in the original YouTube posting, but it's kinda hard to credit during the show," she said, referencing the fact that the creators were not credited during the segment that aired on television but were credited in the caption of the original clip when it appeared on YouTube. "But they all know that I love them so much and, I mean, I support all of them so much. And hopefully one day we can all meet up and dance together."

The 20-year-old added that she and the show's team were discussing the controversy "behind the scenes." "But it was so much fun. I had so much fun, and I'm very grateful and thankful. It was a great time," she continued, praising the original creators of the dances she performed for being "so talented." "I definitely don't do them justice. They're amazing," she said, adding, "It was never my intention [to not credit them], and they definitely deserve all the credit because they came up with these amazing trends."