Jessica Simpson’s Fans Go Wild for Cherry Stem Photo

Jessica Simpson is sending her Instagram followers into a frenzy over a cherry stem picture she recently shared.

Shirley Temple challenge 👅 A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Aug 23, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

The photo shows three cherry stems with knots tied in them. Simpson captioned the snap, “Shirley Temple challenge,” and included an emoji of a tongue.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The implication here is that Simpson used her tongue, and only her tongue, to tie the stems into knots.

Seeing this made her followers go through a range of emotions. One person wrote,”That’s one LUCKY cherry stem,” while another called her “The queen of cherries.”

Some people let her know that they too have that talent, saying things like, “I love tying those thing with my tongue. It’s a talent only a few can do,” and, “that was always my bar trick.”

A large portion of the comments, however, were more to the effect of, “Your husband is a lucky man.”

While this one is fairly innocent, Simpson is no stranger to controversial Instagram posts. For example, the unexpected reactions she got from her followers over her Father’s Day post.

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

In the photo, Simpson and her family are posed in their Sunday best, while her husband Eric Johnson holds up their daughter Maxwell Drew as high as he can with one hand.

Simpson’s followers were decidedly not a fan of this.

One very adamant user wrote, “YOU CAN DROP THE DAMN GIRL DONT DO THAT FOR A PICTURE GOSH”, while another asked, “why hedoing that?”

The best comment from her followers, though, was, “Jessica’s smiling but any mother is thinking…. ‘you drop her and you f–king DIE!’”

Believe it or not, the acrobatic talents of Johnson and Maxwell were not the only draw of the photo. Many followers focused solely on Simpson’s toned legs.

“Those legs. Post should have been happy leg day,” wrote one user. “Your legs are perfect,” gushed another.

What many of the users seemed to miss that it was a multi-image post slideshow, and if you click on it, you’ll see the second photo.

The snap is of a very sweet handwritten note from Simpson to her husband, that reads, “Everyday is a blessing because God understood my heart and knew my future… Your love… Your guidance… Your passion… Your soul… Your way to be the best father to our children…”

The 37-year-old ended the note by saying, “Thank you for the everyday kind of love I have always prayed for.”