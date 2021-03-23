Jessica Simpson Shares Old Diary Entries About Nick Lachey in New Memoir Pages

✖

Jessica Simpson is opening up in further detail about her and her ex-husband, Nick Lachey's, relationship. The two who wed in 2002, ended up splitting after three years of marriage in 2005, confessing that her marriage to the boy band member was anything but perfect. Simpson recently revealed a few of her diary thoughts in the paperback version of her memoir Open Book that's out on March 23, and shares her initial thoughts after she found out about his new relationship.

"So, Nick, you're with another already?" the 40-year-old wrote in a diary passage, referring to his romance with current wife Vanessa Lachey. His relationship with the former TRL host came less than a year after Simpson and Lachey called it quits. "Seems that you forgot the love you spoke to me." According to Entertainment Tonight, she added, "I'm saddened beyond belief. Alone in the dark, with no one to call my own."

Simpson and Lachey filmed their popular show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica shortly after saying "I do" but that seemed to only add problems to the table. In her book that was released in Feb. 2020, she noted that she tried really hard to make her marriage "look perfect" for the public, but it was anything but. "I had the Instagram-girlfriend syndrome before it was a thing, and I wanted the whole world to see my husband in the best light because I was hopelessly in love with him."

"I didn't want to outshine him, because that just wasn't what I knew," she continued to write according to Us Weekly. "He seemed so much older than me, my guide in everything. I want him to feel like he could show me all that he knew — about the business, about the world." The singer turned actress starred in several films, including Dukes of Hazzard alongside Owen Wilson and Johhnny Knoxville. Simpson confessed that she had developed an emotional affair with the Jackass star while she was still married to Lachey and said, "If Nick acknowledged how much I was working, he would see that he wasn't, and he was too much of a hard worker to face that on."

Simpson did say that she wishes she and Lachey could have remained friends like some couples, but that option just wasn't in the cards for the former pair. "Divorce is messy. I wish we were the kind of people who could divorce and stay friends. We weren't, and I regret that my actions hurt him." Lachey wasn't the only relationship she opened up about in her book. She also discussed her former romance with John Mayer and discussed her battle with her alcohol addiction. Since then, fans have seemingly stood by the singer in full support of her journey and transparency.