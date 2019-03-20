Jessica Simpson: Resurfaced Clip of Singer’s Duet With Jewel Mocked Online

Back in 2004, Jessica Simpson and then-husband Nick Lachey were given a one-hour variety special on ABC, titled the Nick & Jessica Variety Hour. Among the sketches and performances was a duet between Simpson and Jewel, which recently went viral thanks to an unearthed clip shared on Twitter.

I am not kidding you when I tell you I think about this Jessica Simpson and Jewel “Who Will Save Your Soul?” performance daily. pic.twitter.com/IMl42fNmMy — Matt Stopera (@mattstopera) March 5, 2019

The video finds the two women performing Jewel’s 1995 hit “Who Will Save Your Soul” as Jewel plays the guitar, with the pair trading lines throughout the song before holding an extra-long note together. Both artists exude their signature style in the clip, which meant soft breathy vocals for Jewel with some squeaks thrown in and numerous facial expressions and hand gestures for Simpson, as well as a growl for good measure. The performance was packed with emotion — some might say too much — before ending on a literal high note, though perhaps not a metaphorical one.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The comments on the video were brutal, with one person writing that they hadn’t “experienced second-hand embarrassment in a long time.”

Wow, I haven’t experienced second-hand embarrassment in a long time. Thanks for showing me that I still had it in me. — Lynn (@LMatto) March 7, 2019

Drag queen Trixie Mattel wrote, “Jewel sweetie I am so sorry.”

GIFs were used to express people’s feelings about the whole thing.

“They are each 100% trolling the other and think that she doesn’t know they are,” cracked one commenter.

Someone else chimed in with an Ariana Grande tweet.

Ahead of the performance, Simpson introduced Jewel as one of her favorite artists and called “Who Will Save My Soul” one of her “all-time favorite” songs.

In January 2018, Simpson shared a clip of the performance on Instagram, writing, “The moment I felt my career explode. Thank you @jewel #wcw.”

The mom of two was seemingly on to something with that statement, as her 2003 album, In This Skin, went on to become her most successful to date, followed by her 2006 effort, A Public Affair. In 2005, she starred in The Dukes of Hazzard and released the accompanying single “These Boots Are Made for Walkin.’”

In addition to her work as an artist, Simpson has built herself a fashion empire, launching her eponymous brand in 2005. The brand has earned over $1 billion in revenue and is regarded as a massive success.

She and Lachey split in 2005 and Simpson married husband Eric Johnson in 2014. The two share daughter Maxwell and son Ace and have a baby girl on the way.

Photo Credit: ABC