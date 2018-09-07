Jessica Simpson Mourns ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Co-Star Burt Reynolds

Jessica Simpson is among the many mourning the loss of iconic Hollywood actor Burt Reynolds, who died Thursday after reportedly suffering a heart attack.

Simpson, who starred in the 2005 Dukes of Hazzard movie alongside Reynolds, took to social media to grieve his death.

The world has lost a legend today. I am so grateful for the moments we had together on the set of Dukes Of Hazard. Sending love 💚 🙏🏻#BurtReynolds #BOSSHOGG 😢 pic.twitter.com/pBon1nakKX — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) September 6, 2018

“The world has lost a legend today. I am so grateful for the moments we had together on the set of Dukes Of Hazard [sic]. Sending love #BurtReynolds #BOSSHOGG,” the 38-year-old wrote on Twitter and Instagram beneath a still photo from the film.

In the photo, Reynolds stands as Boss Hogg surrounded by his co-stars Simpson, Johnny Knoxville, Seann William Scott and Willie Nelson.

The 82-year-old actor reportedly went into cardiac arrest at a Florida hospital before passing away Thursday, reports the Daily Mail. His family was by his side.

He had previously undergone a heart bypass operation in 2010 at a Florida hospital. At the time, his manager told CNN that Reynolds “has a great motor with brand new pipes.”

Known for roles in quintessential movies like Smokey and the Bandit, Boogie Nights, Deliverance and The Longest Yard, Reynolds’ career spanned decades and earned him many award nominations.

Ahead of his death, Reynolds was working on Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, slated for release in July 2019.

Simpson isn’t Reynold’s only former co-star paying tribute to his life; actors like Sally Field (Smokey and the Bandit), Mark Wahlberg (Boogie Nights), Dolly Parton (The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas), Ariel Winter (The Last Movie Star) and Adam Sandler (The Longest Yard) took to social media to discuss what Reynolds meant to them.

“There are times in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away. They stay alive, even forty years later,” Field said in a statement. “My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy.”

Wahlberg shared a photo of the two acting in Boogie Nights. “Rest in peace to a legend and a friend,” Wahlberg wrote, adding the hashtag #BurtReynolds.

Parton, who starred in The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas with Reynolds, shared a photo of herself and Reynolds on the set of the 1982 musical comedy.

“Oh how sad I am today along with Burt’s millions of fans around the world as we mourn one of our favorite leading men,” she wrote. “I know we will always remember his funny laugh, that mischievous sparkle in his eyes, and his quirky sense of humor. You will always be my favorite sheriff, rest in peace my little buddy and I will always love you, Dolly.”

Winter wrote that she will “love” and “miss” her The Last Movie Star co-star, remembering him as a “legend” on and off the screen.

“The world lost a legend today. Not only on screen, but also in life,” she wrote on Instagram. “Burt Reynolds was an incredible man to everyone he encountered, and I am deeply grateful that I got to spend time with him in the way that I did. They don’t make them like him anymore— he truly was the last movie star.”

Winter continued, “Burt was a kind, loving soul that could brighten your day with just a smile, and always cared to make sure he asked how your day was going or just cheer you up with a charming compliment. While today is a sad day, Burt lived an incredibly full life and while he’s no longer here physically, he is always in our hearts and minds. Will love and miss you always Burt.”

Adam Sandler, who famously starred in the 2005 remake of Reynolds’ 1974 film The Longest Yard (the former of which Reynolds made an appearance in) grieved the loss of Reynolds on Twitter.

Burt Reynolds. True legend. Our hero. Funny as hell and a for-real badass. So many great movies. So many great stories. Such a great Dad. Will be missed by all. Deepest condolences to his family. — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) September 6, 2018

“Burt Reynolds. True legend. Our hero. Funny as hell and a for-real bada—,” Sandler tweeted. “So many great movies. So many great stories. Such a great Dad. Will be missed by all. Deepest condolences to his family.”