Jessica Biel’s Restaurant Sued for Allegedly Stealing $400K Worth of Tips From Employees

Jessica Biel’s restaurant, Au Fudge, is coming under fire for allegedly cheating employees out of their tips.

A group of nine former workers is suing the 35-year-old actress’ establishment for unlawful conversion of employee gratuities, fraud, and other damages.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Each of them had their gratuities wrongfully converted and were improperly denied meal and rest breaks, overtime compensation and earned wages under various illegal payroll practices,” the plaintiffs state, in the court documents obtained by E! News.

“Defendants charged hundreds of thousands of dollars in gratuities to private-party customers and converted said gratuities to themselves in order to pad their own pockets and deprive plaintiffs their just compensation in violation of law,” the complaint reads.

With the lawsuit pending, Biel’s restaurant is refraining from commenting on the situation at this time.

“The Company does not comment on pending litigation and has not had an opportunity to review the Complaint, but looks forward to defending itself in Court,” a lawyer for the defendants said.

A former manager for the restaurant, who provided a declaration for the plaintiffs, explained that the business model for the restaurant. Au Fudge brings in the most revenue via sales at private events and buyouts. A private event is a smaller type party of $10,000 or less while a buyout is a larger gathering that can cost up to $100,000 plus.

In the lawsuit, the former employees argue that the estimated wrongfully converted gratuity amounts to an estimated $150,000. However, when adding in the combination of private events and buyouts, the plaintiffs argue that there is a grand total of $430,000.

Au Fudge first opened in March of 2016. On Facebook, the restaurant described itself as “Los Angeles’ very first premium social club for families.”

“The food, atmosphere and marketplace are so divine however it will be loved by all,” the description continued.

Customers at Au Fudge can enjoy food, drink, and a marketplace that includes shopping and other family friendly activities.

Even though Biel likely would hope to handle the settlement behind closed doors, the plaintiffs are requesting a jury trial as the case continues.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!