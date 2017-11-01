Harvey Weinstein and Disney Sued by Actress Who Alleges He Assaulted Her Twice

A Canadian actress is filing a $4 million lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein and Disney claiming that he sexually assaulted her twice in 2000.

The woman, who submitted the lawsuit under the name Jane Doe, says that the now-disgraced Hollywood executive “pushed her onto the bed, and took his penis out of his pants … forced down her skirt and held her down by her wrists,” according to the Toronto Sun.

“Weinstein is a serial sexual predator who, by the time of the assaults on [Doe], had well-developed methods for targeting young actresses and luring them into situations that he considered optimal for sexually harassing and assaulting them,” the lawsuit reads.

The anonymous plaintiff also named the Weinstein Company, Miramax and Barbara Schneeweiss, Weinstein’s then-assistant and now TWC’s VP Production and Development. In the suit, the woman claims that Schneeweiss knew of Weinstein’s sexual misconduct and helped to facilitate attacks.

The suit claims that Weinstein introduced himself to the plaintiff on the set of a Miramax movie, in which she had a small role in the film. The following day, the actress says that Schneeweiss called to tell her that Weinstein was impressed with her work and wanted to meet over breakfast at a Vancouver hotel “to discuss her career and potential opportunities with Miramax.”

Thinking that this was the opportunity of a lifetime, the actress agreed to the meeting. Upon arriving at the hotel the following morning, Schneeweiss met Doe at the Sutton Place Hotel restaurant. Schneeweiss told her that Weinstein was on a call in his suite and that their meeting had been moved upstairs.

After discussing her career with Weinstein, Schneeweiss was asked to leave the room.

“Once alone with Doe, Weinstein announced: ‘I like massages. What do you think about massages?’ Doe said she thought massages were great, but that the subject was not an appropriate one for a business meeting.”

Doe says that she felt uncomfortable with the situation, but then agreed to a tour of the suite.

“Once by the bedroom door, Weinstein, who was substantially larger, assaulted Doe. He overpowered her, pushed her onto the bed, and took his penis out of his pants. After exposing his penis, he told Doe that he had made various ‘famous actresses’ careers and could make Doe’s career as well,’” the lawsuit reads.

The suit says Weinstein then “forced down her skirt and held her down by her wrists. Doe said ‘No,’ either two or three times. Weinstein persisted in his assault.”

Doe managed to free herself and bolt to the door.

In the lawsuit, the actress says that she told her agent about the alleged assault and that Weinstein left multiple voicemails on her phone insisting that she return to the hotel.

When Weinstein called again, Doe was with her agent. Weinstein said there had been a misunderstanding and he urged her to come back.

“Doe was fearful that her movie career, which had barely begun, could be destroyed if she did not return to the hotel and give Weinstein a chance to apologize. She also wanted to confront Weinstein about his conduct. Doe decided to return to the hotel with her agent and friend,” the suit claims.

Upon her arrival, Schneeweiss then told Doe that Weinstein wanted to speak with her in private. She agreed and went upstairs.

Doe’s suit says that when she stepped into the doorway, Weinstein “threw his weight onto her and tried to stick his tongue down her throat.” Once again, she managed to break free and then reported the incident to her agent and her friend.

Disney penned a statement in response to the lawsuit.

“The Weinsteins operated and managed their business with virtual autonomy, and we were unaware of any complaints, lawsuits, or settlements. There is absolutely no legal basis for this claim against The Walt Disney Company and we will defend against it vigorously,” the statement read.