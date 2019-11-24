Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Celebrated Halloween Together Just Weeks Before Alisha Wainwright Sighting

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake‘s relationship is going through a bit of a scandal right now, as Timberlake was spotted getting cozy with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright. While some sources are calling the moment, which saw the pair holding hands under a table, completely innocent, some are still worrying that Biel and the NSYNC member are on the rocks. However, all seemed well just before Halloween as they stepped out for a date night together.

And not only did they step out together, they also joined forces for a couple’s costume. Biel dressed as none other than Timberlake, himself, albeit in his cheesy boy band days. The 2018 Super Bowl Halftime show performer complimented her jab at him by dressing as a giant microphone for her to sing into for the night.

The couple each marked the occasion by sharing images of the costumes onto their Instagram pages.

Each captioned the shot with virtually the same caption about how this whole bit was a reference to Biel admitting to not knowing any NSYNC songs despite being married to Timberlake. The only real difference Biel notes that her husband’s pick was “well played.”

The picture was liked by 1.4 million people on Timberlake’s Instagram, and a little more than 707,000 on Biel.

As for the Wainwright scandal, neither Timberlake or Biel have commented on the matter. Furthermore, it is still unclear if there’s anything for the pair to comment on, being as all sources that have surfaced after The Sun published the photos have only dispelled the rumor.

“There is absolutely nothing going on between them,” a source told E! News on Saturday night. “They were out with all the cast, crew, makeup artists, and everyone was just hanging out in a social setting. They are just working together. No validity to any other rumor other than that they are filming together.”

A second source told the outlet, “They’re filming a movie together and it was a group of people hanging out. There is nothing going on between them.”

Wainwright’s representative is the only official source to speak on the matter, telling Entertainment Tonight, “There is no validity to the speculation.”