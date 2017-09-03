Jeremy Meeks Puts on Heavy PDA With Chloe Green During Hurricane Relief Work

Jeremy “Hot Felon” Meeks and his new girlfriend Chloe Green stepped in to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, but during their work, they were seen packing on some heavy PDA.

According to photos published by The Daily Mail, Meeks and Green were helping out in Houston on Saturday, picking up things from a local Target to help displaced citizens of the city.

At one point, the two were photographed cuddling up to one another with Meeks passionately kissing Green on the neck.

Meeks and Green were first spotted doing some serious PDA back in July, while Meeks was reportedly still with his wife. In a series of snaps, Meeks could be seen getting intimate with Chloe Green, the Topshop heiress, as reported first by Entertainment Tonight.

The two were said to be cruising the Mediterranean on a yacht, not far off of the coast of Turkey.

Green, 26, who is the daughter of Sir Philip Green, a billionaire mastermind behind various British retailers like Topshop and Topman, shared a picture of herself and Meeks on Instagram, but has since deleted it.

Captioning a photo of herself with Meeks and Jim Jordan, his manager, Green wrote, “Just the beginning… we appreciate all the love and the hate.”

Meeks also posted some photos of the trip, but he strategically left Green out of them.

Jeremy, a father of two who spent two years in prison for a felony weapon charge conviction, is technically still married to his wife Melissa Meeks.

The couple even celebrated their eight-year wedding anniversary back in January.

While her Instagram profile reflected that she and Jeremy were still together, Melissa had posted some cryptic messages that were potential clues to marital conflict.

She captioned a selfie with, “Real eyes realize real lies,” and quoted Tupac on another, “It’s just me against the world, baby.”