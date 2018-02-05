‘Mallrats’ Actor Jeremy London Arrested for Domestic Violence

Jeremy London, the actor best known for appearing on 7th Heaven and starring in the movie Mallrats, was arrested on Monday for domestic violence.

The actor was arrested in Jackson County, Mississippi for an allegedly violent incident with his wife, Juliett London, who is also an actor. The 45-year-old was charged with one count of domestic violence simple assault, which is a misdemeanor.

London’s rep, Dominic Friesen, released a statement which was published on Page Six.

“Earlier today, authorities in Jackson County, Mississippi intervened in a private marital matter, resulting in the arrest of Jeremy London on a misdemeanor charge,” he said on Friday night. It was “standard protocol in an attempt to diffuse an emotionally-charged situation.”

Juliett and London have been married since 2014, and they have a 3-year-old son named Wyatt. Previously, London was faced with domestic abuse charges in his marriage to Melissa Cunningham, his former co-star on 7th Heaven. The charge came in 2012, shortly before the couple divorced. Cunningham claimed that London had pulled her hair back and hit her on the head. A year later, however, the charges were dismissed.

London and Cunningham also have as on together — 10-year-old Lyrik.

In addition to his acting work, London was featured on season 4 of the VH1 reality series Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew. The actor shared the compelling story of his years-long battle with addiction, which included opioid pills, alcohol, and occasionally other drugs. London’s future wife, Cunningham, was featured in one episode, as she was being treated in a separate wing of the same treatment center at the same time.

Meanwhile, fans of Mallrats have been clamoring for a sequel for a long time. Kevin Smith, the cult classic’s writer and director, has stated on his podcast that London is ready and waiting to reprise his role as T.S. Quint, but some intellectual property hurdles are keeping the movie out of production.

Die-hard fans of the raunchy comedy may feel differently when they learn about London’s string of assault charges.