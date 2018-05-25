Jennifer Love Hewitt Shares Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Photo

Jennifer Love Hewitt celebrated Throwback Thursday this week with a never-before-seen photo from her first pregnancy.

The Ghost Whisperer alum took to Instagram Thursday and celebrated the weekly tradition by looking back on her journey to becoming a mom.

“#TBT first pic my husband took of me pregnant. I was 14 weeks and had no idea how much my body would change,” she wrote on the caption.” Life would change and my heart would grow.”

She added: “The best thing I have ever done will always be marrying him, having our kids and watching them change and grow everyday.”

Hewitt made headlines earlier this month when it was announced she would be joining the cast of Fox drama 9-1-1, replacing the departed Connie Britton, in a new role.

Hewitt will star as Maddie, the sister of firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley (Oliver Stark), hoping to start a new life as a new 911 operator.

“I love the show, I love doing drama, I just think the cast is extraordinary and when Ryan Murphy calls, you pick up the phone and you do whatever he says because he’s Ryan Murphy,” she told E! News at the time of the announcement. “I’m a part of that family and I couldn’t be happier about it and I just adore him.”

9-1-1 was a surprise hit for Fox after its midseason debut in January. The show averaged 14.9 million total viewers across different platforms and was among the top three new shows for the network.

The network quickly picked up the series for a second season.

Along with Hewitt, The Boy Next Door star Ryan Guzman will also join the cast as a firefighter joining the station led by Capt. Bobby Nash (Peter Krause).

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, the series follows the high-pressure experiences of police officers, paramedics and firefighters who are thrust into the most frightening shocking and heart-stopping situations.

Along with Krause, the series also stars Angela Bassett, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar and Oliver Stark. Connie Britton also starred in the first season under a one-season deal and is reportedly in negotiations to appear in season two as a guest star.

This will be Hewitt’s first role since she left Criminal Minds in 2015 after a one-season stint. Before that, she appeared in episodes of Hot in Cleveland and headlined her own Lifetime series, The Client List.

She also starred in CBS’ Ghost Whisperer for five seasons from 2005 to 2010 and in Fox’s Party of Five from 1995 to 1999. Her film credits include Heartbreakers, I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Truth About Love and Garfield.