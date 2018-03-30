Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Share a Kiss Inside ESPN Press Box

Jennifer Lopez and her son, Maximilian Muniz dropped by the ESPN booth at Dodger Stadium during Opening Day of the new MLB season to say hello to her beau, Alex Rodriguez.

While working as a color commentator for the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants at Giant Stadium on Thursday, Rodriguez was joined in the booth by his girlfriend Lopez and her son Max.

Rodriguez gave the singer a kiss and hugged her son as the other workers in the booth got ready to come back from commercial break.

Once the broadcast return, Rodriguez’s fellow anchors had a few questions for Rodriguez.

“You know man, she’s an enormous sports fan, especially a baseball fan,” Rodriguez said. “Her father David is here and he grew up an enormous fan (New York) Mets fan. And (she) is thrilled to be here on Opening Day.”

The two have been dating since early 2017. Lopez said in a recent interview with Harper’s BAZAAR that she’s up for marriage, but isn’t trying to rush anything between them.

“I do believe in marriage, and I would love to grow old with somebody in a committed relationship,” Lopez said. “But I’m not forcing anything right now.”

“It’s good, it’s healthy; we communicate well,” she added. “We understand each other’s lives in a way that most other people couldn’t. We both entered the public eye in our early 20s and overachieved right from the start. And that affects every dynamic in your life, from your family to your work to your relationships. We have a similar makeup.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lopez discussed her own experience with the anti-sexual assault #MeToo movement, saying a director asked her early in her career to undress for him.

“I haven’t been abused in the way some women have,” Lopez said. “But have I been told by a director to take off my shirt and show my boobs? Yes, I have. But did I do it? No, I did not.”

Lopez went on to discuss the challenges and struggles young actresses face in Hollywood.

“When I did speak up, I was terrified,” she said. “I remember my heart beating out of my chest, thinking, ‘What did I do? This man is hiring me!’ It was one of my first movies. But in my mind I knew the behavior wasn’t right. It could have gone either way for me. But I think ultimately the Bronx in me was like, ‘Nah, we’re not having it.’”

