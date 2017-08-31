Watch ‘Kevin Can Wait’ Star Leah Remini Scold Jennifer Lopez

If you thought you would never see Jennifer Lopez get scolded by Kevin Can Wait star Leah Remini, well, you were wrong because Lopez herself has shared a video of exactly that happening.

Uhhh Missing these two!!! 😂🤣 @leahremini @egt239 #foreverfriends #bffs #familia A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 12, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

The video appears to take place while Remini, Lopez, and some other friends were sitting around watching an episode of Shades of Blue, Lopez's prime time detective drama.

Remini stares into the camera as Lopez films and sternly says, "I wasn't done talking, Jennifer. Jennifer, I wasn't done talking. Okay. I was gonna do a whole thing about what I thought about Shades of Blue and then you cut me off."

Then as she says, "Now you're looking away. Now you're not even paying attention," she bursts into laughter, showing that it was a gag all along.

The two ladies have been close friends going back for years, and now they're both starring in shows on rival TV networks.

Lopez's Shades of Blue is a heavy hitter over at NBC, and Remini was recently announced as a lead cast member on CBS's Kevin Can Wait starting next season.

In addition to Shades of Blue, Lopez is also currently starring as a judge on World of Dance. Jenna Dewan Tatum hosts the show, and R&B star Ne-Yo and Dancing With The Stars alum Derek Hough share judging duties with Lopez.



NBC describes the show by saying, "The 10-episode series from Universal Television Alternative Studio and Nuyorican Productions will give dancers the platform to showcase their talents and the opportunity to receive a life-altering grand prize of $1 million."

Photo Credit: Getty / James Devaney