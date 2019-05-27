Jennifer Lopez Bares Toned Abs in Revealing Gym Selfie

Jennifer Lopez showed off her toned abs in her latest Instagram gym post on Saturday.

Lopez, 49, shared a selfie right after her morning workout. “Getting it in right before rehearsals. Almost tour time,” she wrote, adding a purple heart emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The “Dance Again” singer also shared workout videos in her Instagram Story, adding “Calling in sore tomorrow,” in one of the captions. “Gotta work before we party,” she added on another video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 25, 2019 at 6:05pm PDT

In March, Lopez announced her North American It’s My Party Tour, her first in six years. According to Billboard, Live Nation promised fans a “non-stop party mix of Jennifer’s new and classic anthems, show-stopping choreography and dancers, dazzling wardrobe, jaw-dropping technology and set design, and all of the glamour and wow-factor fans have come to expect of Jenny from the Block.”

Tickets have been on sale since March 29, and the tour is set to kick off on Friday, June 7 at The Forum in Inglewood, California. The tour will continue through Thursday, July 25, wrapping up at the American Airlines Arena in Miami. Other major stops on the tour include Chicago’s United Center on June 29 and New York’s Madison Square Garden on July 12.

The tour also comes just ahead with Lopez’s 50th birthday on July 24. So her creative directors – Napolion and Tabitha Dumo – told Billboard that each tour stop will essentially be a big birthday bash with Lopez’s fans.

“Each venue will serve as Jennifer Lopez’s personal house party, and la fiesta will include all elements that you can find at a big bash, including a toast,” the directors told Billboard. “Lopez will have DJs ready for when fans enter the arena and they’ll have the opportunity to dance and sing the whole time. The show will also showcase all facets of Lopez as an entertainer.”

As for why Lopez fans should not miss this your, the Dumos said, “With this tour, Lopez is saying: ‘Do you want to come to my birthday party this summer?’ Her party will come to you, so you don’t have to get a plane ticket to go to her house.”

While JLo does not have a new album to promote with the tour, she will have some new music to perform. This year, she released the single “Medicine” with French Montana, and a remix of the track by Steve Aoki. Last year, she scored a hit with “Dinero,” featuring Cardi B and DJ Khaled.

“It’s a very sassy song, very kind of woman empowerment,” Lopez said in a behind-the-scenes clip for the “Medicine” video. “[It’s] kind of giving you taste of what you give out, letting guys know that we’re not going to take any junk.”

Lopez also served as a judge on NBC’s World of Dance, which was renewed for a fourth season slated to air during summer 2020.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jennifer Lopez