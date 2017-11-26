Jennifer Lawrence Wants to Quit Acting to Start New Career

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most prolific performers in Hollywood today. Since rising to fame practically overnight, she’s become one of the most highly-paid, recognizable actors working today, which makes it all the more surprising that, when asked what’s next, her answer had nothing to do with movies.

“I want to get a farm,” the 27-year-old Kentucky native said. “I want to be, like, milking goats.”

Her desire to stop and smell the roses should come as no surprise. Lawrence is one of the hardest working actresses of her generation. For the last seven years, she’s made an average of three movies per year — and she carried many of those as the lead actress. The workload is tremendous, and just a few years ago, Lawrence said she thrived on it.

“I don’t like waking up with nothing to do or going to sleep without accomplishing anything,” she said last year in an interview with Vanity Fair. “That really depresses me.”

Yet Lawrence has already contradicted that sentiment this year. In an interview with Vogue, she said that she’s learned to enjoy her down-time. “That was ridiculous. I was crazy.”

Perhaps Lawrence has finally realized how to reconcile both of her desires. A farm in her home state of Kentucky would certainly give her plenty to do every morning, and leave her feeling accomplished every night. Yet it would be a welcome break from the life of an A-list celebrity.

Regardless, Lawrence’s retirement plans will still have to wait a while. She’s publicly attached to four movie projects at the moment. She just wrapped shooting on X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which will reportedly be her last contribution to the franchise.

She’s also appearing in Red Sparrow next year, and is set to appear in Bad Blood, a biopic about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. Lawrence is also rumored to be writing a comedy with Amy Schumer. whether the goat farm will take precedence over that, only time will tell.