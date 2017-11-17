Jennifer Hudson Fans Are Crying Over Her Split From Fiance

After a nearly 10-year-long relationship, Jennifer Hudson and fiancé David Otunga called it quits.

It was announced yesterday that the two were calling off their engagement, and in a statement that Hudson’s representative released to PEOPLE, it’s a process that had been in the works for months. Nonetheless, it came as a complete surprise to fans and those who had been rooting for the couple from the start.

“Jennifer Hudson and her boo just split up after being engaged for 10 years,” one fan lamented on Twitter.

Jennifer Hudson and her boo just split up after being engaged for 10 years 😖 — almond milk. (@TheRealMarkitta) November 17, 2017

Another fan, also shocked by the news, couldn’t help but recall how Hudson and Otunga seemed so in love.

What a 💔 turn of events. Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga seemed perfectly 💘 with each other. But it does not always work that way, even after 10 years of being together as romantic partners. — Matthew Wolfe (@mwolfe808) November 17, 2017

One fan pointed out that sometimes things aren’t always as they seem, though, writing “behind the smiles and the glitz and the glam you never know what’s going on behind closed doors.”

the long engagement was strange something inside her was preventing her from marrying him. She loved him but something stopped her. A protective order though? wasn’t expecting that. Behind the smiles and the glitz and the glam you never know what’s going on behind closed doors — QQ (@CypressRozay) November 17, 2017

And while most fans were reeling from the news and offering JHud their support, others were too caught up on the fact that the two had been engaged for 10 years.

Engaged for almost 10 years?! pic.twitter.com/hirUeGXtDi — Jay (@jk_quiet_storm) November 17, 2017

Hudson, 36, and WWE star Otunga, 37, got engaged in 2008 after less than a year of dating. They welcomed their now 8-year-old son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., in August of 2009.