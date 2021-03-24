Jennifer Garner Gets Candid About Whether She Would Ever Remarry After Ben Affleck Divorce

✖

Jennifer Garner isn't in any hurry to head down the aisle again, but she hasn't ruled out another potential wedding. Garner has been married twice before — she wed actor Scott Foley in 2000 before the pair filed for divorce in 2003, and she and Ben Affleck married in 2005. The couple, who shares three children together, announced their separation in 2015, officially divorcing in 2018.

"I don't know. I'm so far from it," she told PEOPLE of getting married again. "And I don't know that marriage would need to be a part... I mean I definitely don't think that I'll be single forever. But this is not the time. I don't need to complicate it; I'm good." Right now, the 48-year-old is focusing on her kids, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Sam, 9, and co-parenting them amid the pandemic, which means "putting a lot of gusto in when I can and creating adventures when there are none."

"Like we started shooting silly videos, which they got tired of before I did because I love the end result and having them forever," she shared. "They started saying, 'Yeah, Mom. No.'" Garner added that another quarantine family activity has been themed restaurant nights. "First I was the American hostess and then I was the French waiter," she said. "And I kept changing clothes like Mrs. Doubtfire. We did a beach shack and a deli in New York. We did one roller-rink restaurant where the kids were in the car and I bought the little trays that hooked onto the windows and made burgers. You just want to have a night of fun every now and then."

Some of those ideas may have come from the actress' group of mom friends, who routinely share parenting tips with each other. "If a mom friend says she's tried something and it worked, I try it," Garner explained. "All the time. And I really do. That's what a mom network does for each other, right? We really do raise kids in community, not in a vacuum."

Along with helping her kids through the pandemic, Garner has also learned a lot about herself. "I've learned that I'm pretty sturdy," she said. "I'm okay when I'm in the house by myself. I'm okay when it's just the kids and me. I'm okay when they fall apart. I mean I have my moments, but pretty much, I'm really okay."