Jennifer Garner Had to Be Rescued After a Kayak Trip in Sweden Went Awry

Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet, 12, were recently on vacation in Sweden when things took an unexpected turn while the duo was out kayaking on the trip.

Garner shared the story on Instagram Monday, revealing that she and her oldest child had to be rescued after having a few navigational difficulties.

The actress told the tale in a caption alongside a photo of the duo kayaking at sunset.

“On a pre-middle-school sneak away with my eldest… Did I get us lost in a kayak? Yes,” Garner wrote. “Did we paddle as hard as we could for 100 hours and end up in a shipping lane? I’m afraid so. Did we have to be rescued? Yup. #thesunsetwasabigupside #shenevercomplained.”

The mom of three added that the sunset shot was taken by Mattias, who works for the kayak company Garner used that day.

She later shared a selfie with her rescuer on her Instagram Story, writing, “If you’ve seen my post today… This is Mattias! Our savior! Thank you, @bipsterpersson!”

The company also detailed the rescue mission on their own Instagram page alongside Garner and Mattias’ selfie.

“Mattias, one of the champions of the Långholmen kajak team, got a call from Jennifer Garner one evening,” they wrote. “She was lost on the waters of Stockholm with her daughter in one of our double kayaks. Mattias got into a kayak of his own and started searching for them. Fortunately, he found them not too far away and was able to guide them back to our rental. Quite an adventure! Thank you @jennifer.garner for your visit, we hope to see you soon again!”

Ironically, Garner is currently preparing for the debut of her new HBO show, which is titled Camping. The network recently debuted the trailer for the show, which sees Garner star as Kathryn, a woman who has meticulously planned a camping trip for her husband’s birthday, only for their plans to go awry due to a few unforeseen circumstances.

HBO shares that Camping follows a married couple on “a meticulously planned outdoor trip” that’s “derailed by uninvited guests and forces of nature, turning the weekend into a test of marriage and friendships.”

The limited series is a half-hour comedy that is based on the British series of the same name. It was created by Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner, who serve as writers.

Camping will premiere in 2019.

