Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Releases Video Evidence After Accusing Roger Mathews of Abuse

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is not staying silent any longer.

The Jersey Shore star broke her silence on the end of her relationship with estranged husband Roger Mathews when she posted a long and scathing letter on her website where she accused him of abusing her and not being a suitable father to their children.

The letter comes after Mathews repeatedly shamed the reality star publicly in the days after she filed for divorce in September.

The post on her website also included a handful of disturbing videos, with one showing security camera footage of what appears to be the couple fighting and then Mathews is seen pushing Farley to the ground.

In another clip, Mathews jokes about being on heroin while he holds his crying son, Greyson, and boasts about cheating on JWoww.

#JerseyShore’s Roger Mathews ADMITS To CHEATING On #JWOWW With A MARRIED Woman!!! pic.twitter.com/lnjbVAmGmi — Reality Ashhole (@RealityAshhole) January 31, 2019

“I have spent the last few months trying to protect our children from public humiliation, because as parents, we are supposed to protect them,” JWoww wrote in the letter. “I wanted to handle this out of the spotlight because our silence is their greater good. Even when you tried to disgrace my name, make false accusations and even point blank lie… I still remained silent as challenging as it was … why? Because, greater good.”

“I can no longer sit idly by while you mistreat and malign me in such an egregious manner,” she continued. “You have presented yourself to the public as a praiseworthy father and a husband who has been suffering by my alleged actions and behavior.”

JWoww then claimed that Mathews has been sharing false statements, misrepresenting her online, harming their children and not letting Greyson’s therapist enter his home for a session.

“You hurt the children and you hurt me. When will it end?” she asked in the note. The reality star continued, bringing up how Matthews contacted her old boyfriends, spread lies about her and how she trusted him about her “painful past” only to have him use it against her after their separation.

“How shameful that you used it to beat me down farther,” she wrote. “When your own acts of domestic violence against me were questioned, you chose to reach out to this unspeakable person in order to intimidate me.”

The letter ended with a series of court documents, text messages, videos and pictures that supported her claims.

“So many of you may be understandably afraid to come forward, and have been stuck in abusive relationships for far too long just as I have been,” JWoww wrote, adding at the end of the letter, “If anyone is feeling down, broken, hurt or lost, please know that it is not your fault! Please don’t feel alone. Please seek help… whether it’s through a friend, loved one, hotline, law enforcement agent, judge or stranger … suffering in silence is no way to live. I was there for many years and you and your children deserve to be safe. You are valuable, you are worthy, you are loved.”

JWoww and Mathews share two kids, Meilani and Greyson. Farley recently filed a restraining order against Mathews after he shared a series of videos claiming she was yelling at him frantically after an argument.