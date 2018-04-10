Jenna Dewan Turns to Family After Channing Tatum Split

Jenna Dewan is reportedly turning to family for support following her split from Channing Tatum.

According to sources close to the Step Up actress, Dewan is spending her time following her split from her husband of nearly nine years by leaning on family. Dewan reportedly spent the weekend in Santa Barbara, where her family lives.

“Jenna is fine. She seems relieved that they announced the separation. She is continuing with her life as usual,” the source told PEOPLE.

News that the Hollywood power couple, who met on the set of their 2006 movie Step Up, announced their split in a joint statement that was also shared on their social media accounts.

“Hey world! So…We having something we would like to share,” it read. “First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’ve living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ‘alternative facts.’ So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.”

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the statement went on. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna,” the announcement concluded.

Shortly after the announcement, Dewan was caught leaving SoulCycle in West Hollywood. The 37-year-old was dressed in all black with gray Nikes and a pair of sunglasses, though reporters were unable to tell if she was still wearing her wedding ring.

Dewan was spotted a second time just days later, this time sans wedding ring as she shopped in L.A.’s Chinatown neighborhood.

Tatum was spotted after the split with his wedding band.

The couple has reportedly stayed true to their promise to remain friends, with one source telling Us Weekly that Dewan and Tatum were continuing to live together after their split.

“They haven’t been ‘together’ for a while. They are best friends and still support each other and go to each other’s events and live in the same house,” one source said.

The couple now faces the difficult task of dividing their assets, with Tatum’s net worth estimated at between $60 million and $80 million. They will also have to decide who moves out of their $6.45 million house in Beverly Hills, California, which they purchased in 2015.