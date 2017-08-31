Jenna Dewan Tatum’s Flexibility Is Unreal in Sultry New Photo

Jenna Dewan Tatum is showing fans she still has some seriously impressive moves!

The multi-talented entertainer shared a series of styled photos on Instagram showcasing her collaboration with Danskin, including an artsy shot of her leg extension on August 11.

“You should’ve seen the tutorial [the photographer] gave me before this shot😂 his leg stretch is 🙌🏻,” Tatum captioned the photo.

As a celebrity who got her start as a lead character in Step Up! in 2006, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Tatum, now 36 years old, is still as flexible as ever.

The movie did more than show off her technique and talent in the world of dance, though. Channing Tatum co-starred in the film as Jenna’s love interest, and those long days of filming led to an off-screen romance for the two actors.

When she stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April, Jenna revealed the bizarre way Channing told her he was ready to dive in to dating exclusively.

“He did this whole thing where he didn’t want to be in a relationship, so I was like, ‘Look, if you want to date other people and be free, that’s fine, but we’re not going to hang out and watch movies. You’ve got to figure out what you want, because I know I want to be in a relationship with you,’” she said.

Jenna told DeGeneres that they parted ways for a short time, but Channing couldn’t stop thinking about her. After she and some other dancers from the film went out for drinks, the actress said Channing knocked on her door at 2 a.m. after a “wild tequila night.”

“I go and open the door—he’s going to kill me for this—and he has [on] underwear, a sombrero and Ugg boots, and he’s like, ‘Let’s do this.’”

She said they spent the night together and walked on set that morning to a round of applause from cast and crew members.

Photo credit: Instagram / @jennadewan