Jenna Dewan Left Speechless After Janet Jackson Gave Her a ‘Pleasure Chest’

Jenna Dewan knows better than most that working for Janet Jackson has its perks. The 37-year-old actress and dancer appeared on Jimmy Kimmy Live on Tuesday and told the comedian about the NSFW gift she was given by Jackson when she was just 19 years old.

The World of Dance host explained that she worked as a back-up dancer for Jackson, 52, and that the music legend was a “very generous boss.”

“She was a great boss, she was a very generous boss. She would give us, like, amazing gifts,” Dewan recalled. “I have a blinged-out diamond watch, which, by the way, should everything go away, I’m like, ‘I could sell this watch!’”

Dewan added that she and the other back-up dancers got a more unconventional gift from Jackson come February 14.

“On Valentine’s Day — and mind you, I’m 19, on tour with Janet, so I’m like, baby, baby, baby naive — she gives you, like a box of vibrators,” she said, struggling to find the appropriate word. “Like, a pleasure chest. All the dancers [got a box]. But still, I was like ‘What is this?’ I was — mind blown.”

Dewan told Kimmel that the opportunity to go on tour with Jackson was a lifelong dream for her, and one that came true when Jackson personally pulled her aside at a music video shoot.

“I came out to L.A. I was going to college, and then I auditioned for her video, and then she came into the room one day, and was like, ‘Um, everyone can leave. Jenna, can you stay?’ And I was like, ‘Uhhh, am I being fired? Like what’s going on here,’” the Step Up star recalled. “She walks in, she was like, ‘Do you wanna go on tour with me?’ And I just freaked out. You know, that was my dream job.”

She said that offer alone turned her life into something more lavish than she could ever imagine.

“I was in college, I was going to USC, so I went from like dorm life to being on private jets like right away,” she explained. “One time, we’re in rehearsal and we’re rehearsing for the HBO special and [Janet] comes in and she’s like, ‘So, everybody pack your bags. We’re going to fly to Anguilla tomorrow and rehearse for two weeks. Everybody’s celebrating and I’m like ‘Where’s Anguilla?’”

Dewan continued, “We’d wake up, go out on to the beach, lay out, and rehearse from like two to seven — and then go to the clubs. Then repeat for two weeks. That’s insane! Who does that?”

Tatum, who recently separated from husband Channing Tatum after nearly nine years of marriage, said she and Jackson are still close, having reunited at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards where Dewan honored Jackson with the Icon Award.

“I think Janet is an icon, because she is just a trendsetter in every single way, with her dance, with her performance and music. The way that Janet comes on a stage and owns a stage is unlike any one I have ever danced for or ever even seen,” Dewan said in a video shared by Billboard. “She has this quality that brings you in and has this really amazing, heartfelt, sympathetic and also really empathetic… It’s authentic and you feel that quality.”

“She owns that stage and dancing next to her is unlike anything I’ve ever felt before,” she continued. “She is an icon.”

“I am so proud of you Janet. I love you so much. You are an icon to me and the entire world,” Dewan concluded.