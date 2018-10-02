Jenna Dewan Fans Heartbroken Over Her ‘World of Dance’ Departure

On Monday, Oct. 1, Jenna Dewan announced that she would not be returning as host for Season 3 of World of Dance, though she will still mentor contestants as her schedule allows.

After the news was announced, fans used Twitter to express their feelings regarding the actress’ departure.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One shared that they loved watching the show with their daughters and would miss seeing Dewan.

Awwww!! I hope you come back as often as you can ….. going to miss seeing you Jenna!!! My daughters and I LOVE you on World of Dance!

Much love to you! pic.twitter.com/WguXgkotYf — MissChanandalerBong (@FalPal02) October 2, 2018

Another was simply “so sad.”

omg what im so sad — mollyween 🦇 (@Igbtarias) October 1, 2018

Dewan’s busy schedule is likely the reason for her exit, as the actress recently took on a recurring role on Fox’s The Resident, with her character debuting during this week’s episode.

Jenna Dewan will be missed on World of Dance for sure but glad you still get to mentor sometimes on the show but hope we get to see you more in movies and tv shows. You did awesome tonight on The Resident as Julian. Such a great actress @jennadewan 😊❤️ //t.co/ulWJKqzNiK — Karisia Santana (@Karisia07) October 2, 2018

Numerous fans complimented her work on the medical drama on Twitter, sharing that Dewan is now one of their favorite parts of the show.

@jennadewan is on #TheResident and it’s making this show even better then it was! I love this show! — deana swiftie {Sagitarius} (@DeanaRagsdale) October 2, 2018

Another fan called Dewan “a caring & thoughtful host.”

You were such a caring & thoughtful host and mentor on #WorldofDance. I‘m crossing my fingers that you get to come back to do that sometime, but hopefully, this means we’ll see you on more shows and/or movies! You were fantastic on #TheResident tonight. 🤗 //t.co/0tEXdN74UN — Liaa (@itsmeliaa) October 2, 2018

Dewan had announced her exit with an Instagram post sharing what a “thrill” it was to be part of the show.

“Hi to my World of Dance lovers!” she wrote. “I have some news to share: I will not be returning to the show as host for season 3. But! I won’t be able to stay away for long, and plan to return to mentor contestants as much as possible.”

She continued, “It has been an absolute thrill to be a part of this incredible, groundbreaking show from the very beginning, and I am forever grateful to my @nbc family, @jlo, @derekhough @neyo and everyone involved in this journey. We are changing the dance world and giving opportunities to dancers in ways I’ve only dreamed of! Can’t wait to share more news with you soon. Much love to everyone.”

During the first two seasons of the NBC competition show, Dewan served as host and mentor and was joined by judges Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough.

In addition to The Resident, Dewan has a starring role on the upcoming Netflix series The Mixtape.

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Tran