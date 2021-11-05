Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates Mom Laura Bush’s 75th Birthday With Family Photos

Jenna Bush Hager showed her mom, Laura Bush, plenty of love on her birthday. The former first lady celebrated her 75th birthday on Thursday, and the Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host marked the special occasion with a sweet birthday tribute shared to Instagram complete with a collection of adorable family photos.

In the birthday post to her mother, Hager wished the “happiest birthday to my beautiful, kind, graceful mama. I love you.” She added the hashtag, “we got it from my momma.” In marking the occasion, Hager also shared several photos of Bush with her family, including several images of the former first lady with Hager’s three children — Margaret “Mila” Laura, 8, Poppy Louise, 6, and 2-year-old Henry “Hal” Harold — whom she shares with husband Henry Hager. The photo carousel ended with an image of Hager and her mother giving one another a high five.

Hager was not the only one to show Bush some love on her big day. The former first lady also received an Instagram tribute from The George W. Bush Center, which is home to the Bush presidential library and museum. Alongside a photo of Bush among Texas bluebonnets, the Center wrote in on Instagram, “happy birthday to Mrs. [Laura Bush]! This year, we celebrate her timeless commitment to preserving the natural beauty of the world around us, her advocacy for women around the globe, and the sharing of her love of learning with our Nation’s children — undoubtedly making our world a better place.”

Meanwhile, responding to Hager’s post, one person wrote that Bush is “the definition of class and elegance and intelligence. Happy birthday to you, Mrs. Bush. Thank you for serving our country with grace.” Another person said, “happy birthday to one of our best First Ladies ever!” A third person commented, “happiest of Birthdays Mrs Bush – such a lady of grace.”

The former first lady’s birthday came amid an exciting time for the Bush family. In September, Hager’s twin sister Barbara Bush welcomed daughter Cora Georgia Coyne, her first child with her husband Craig Coyne and Bush and her husband, former President George W. Bush’s, fourth grandchild. Following little Cora’s arrival, Bush shared a sweet image of herself and her husband with their newest grandbaby. Bush said she and her husband were “proud and grateful.”