Kardashian Hair Stylist Jen Atkin’s House Was Robbed and She Caught It on Camera

Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin had a scary moment on Friday when her Los Angeles home was robbed, but thanks to her surveillance system, Atkin was able to watch the whole thing.

Atkin was notified of the robbery on her phone, and after confirming authorities were on the way to her house, she shared live video of the crime on her Instagram and Snapchat accounts.

“So whoever is in my closet right now stealing all my jewelry, we have you on camera and the police are on their way,” the stylist wrote alongside a video of the two robbers, whose faces were covered by hoods, in her closet.

At the time, Atkin was working on a photoshoot at a nearby beach.

“Update: police are on it and I can’t say too much. But get cameras in your house guys they’re so helpful,” she added in a separate post.

In additional footage, the robbers can be seen grabbing her Yeezys, the popular shoe designed by Kanye West.

“You guys this is so crazy to watch. Mike just gave me permission to show this. What if this is just a Nest ad and I was getting paid?,” Atkin said, adding, “Just kidding.”

“So basically they used my own Henri Bendel bag and just starts going through the jewelry,” she continued. “This is so creepy. And apparently they have robbed a couple houses on our very street today — it’s the same guys — everybody’s putting the clues together so guess what buddies? It’s so crazy that people do this with cameras it’s like so not smart.”

Atkin’s rep told People that the stylist is currently declining to comment on the robbery.

“We are OK. Feels violating but we are healthy happy and blessed,” Atkin later wrote while driving with her husband, photographer Mike Rosenthal. “Weirdly thinking the people who robbed us needed it more than we do.”

