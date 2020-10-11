Jason Momoa's Surprise 'SNL' Cameo Has Fans Geeking Out

Comedian Bill Burr hosted Saturday Night Live's latest episode, but it was a surprise cameo from a superheroic celebrity that got many fans online talking. In one skit, "Enough is Enough," Jason Momoa made a surprise appearance, making fans go wild on Twitter in the process.

During the skit in question, Beck Bennett's wannabe musician character sang a song denouncing President Donald Trump. He promptly posted the video to social media and tagged a few famous individuals, including Momoa. Bennett's character later received a flurry of messages from his friends and family, urging him to take the video down due to its embarrassing nature. His character even received a surprising video call from Momoa, who said, "Untag me from that pathetic piece of sh—! That was the saddest, weakest thing I've ever seen." He continued to share his anger by telling Bennett's character, "I'm watching it and thinking to myself, 'How the f— did this guy even get to that age without dying?' You need to take it down, because it's pathetic and you're a loser." While the message was definitely received, Bennett's character actually had a positive response to Momoa's ire, as he said after the actor hung up, "It worked. Jason Momoa knows me."

Fans were stoked to see Momoa make a surprise appearance on the latest episode of SNL, even though the actor was in a mock state of rage during it. Check out what the viewers are saying about the Aquaman star's SNL cameo.