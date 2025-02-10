Jason Kelce Reacts to Strange ‘Cleavage’ Bets Being Place About Taylor Swift and Mom Donna

Not one to hold back his true thoughts, Jason Kelce publicly reacted to the strange “cleavage” bets being placed about Taylor Swift and his mom, Donna.

The “bets” were revealed in a tweet made by TMZ Sports. “Super Bowl Prop Bets,” the post reads. “Will Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce Show Cleavage?!”

To which Jason Kelce declared, “Obviously, I’m the one that’s gonna show cleavage. The bookies weren’t willing to take that loss by offering that bet.”

Jason headed to Super Bowl LIX to cheer on his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis, and support his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles. The teams previously played against each other during Super Bowl LVII.

Jason recently revealed who he will be cheering on during Super Bowl LIX. “I will always be an Eagle, first and foremost,” he said. “I’ll also root for Travis to have a good game because he’s my brother.”

The former NFL star also spoke to TODAY.com about not playing in this year’s big game. “I wouldn’t say I have FOMO (fear of missing out),” he explained. “I mean, obviously, when you’re a former player, you think that there’s always a part of you that wants to be out on the field. You think that there’s always a part that’s going to want to play.”

“But the reality is, I’m very happy with the decision I made still,” Jason continued. “For me, I was done playing football for a number of reasons.”

Kelce pointed out that when he retired from the NFL in March 2024, he “knew back then that this was something that could happen.”