Jared Padalecki’s Wife Genevieve Cortese Works Through ‘Process’ Following ‘Supernatural’ Star’s Arrest

Supernatural star Jared Padelecki’s wife, Genevieve Cortese, took to Instagram for just her second post since Padalecki’s arrest last month, sharing a serene photo and writing about a working through a “process.” In the photo, Cortese stands in a white robe in front of a dock on a calm body of water, her back to the camera.

“‘Owning our story and loving ourselves through that process is the bravest thing that we’ll ever do,’” she wrote in the caption, a quote attributed to research professor and author of Dare to Lead, Dr. Brené Brown.

Many of Cortese’s 1.2 million Instagram followers took to the comments section to wish her well and gush over the post.

“Love and peace to your family!” one user wrote.

“Beautiful words, and a beautiful place to recharge,” another said.

“This is so gorgeous,” someone else said. “Hope [you’re] having a good day!”

Cortese’s Instagram post comes just over a week after husband Padalecki was arrested for assault at a bar in Austin, Texas. As previously reported, the 37-year-old was charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault and was also reportedly booked for public intoxication after getting into an altercation with the general manager of the lounge, allegedly hitting him in the face. TMZ reported that he also hit a bartender and was seen tussling with a man on the sidewalk before police arrived.

Padalecki broke his silence a week after the arrest, tweeting a message of thanks to his followers on Sunday. “I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all your love and support,” he wrote. “So sad to miss the #SPNFamily at #dccon but I hope to see y’all soon.”

Padalecki’s Supernatural co-star, Jensen Ackles, gave an update on the actor at DC Con, at which Padalecki was originally scheduled to appear before his arrest. Ackles told fans of The CW show that he and the crew poked fun at Padalecki when he returned to the set following the incident.

“There’s a lot of love. I’m going to tell Jared to stay home more often,” Ackles, who plays Padalecki’s on-screen brother, Dean Winchester, told fans after they welcomed him to the stage for a panel. “I’m kidding, we all miss my big, dumb friend. And I’ll just say it now, he had a bad weekend last weekend. He’s dealing with what he’s gotta deal with so just send him support and some love and have a good weekend this weekend.”

“He had a couple of days off last week, which was … turned out to be a good thing,” Ackles continued. “But when he showed up on set on Wednesday, I brought him in in handcuffs, so we were having fun with it.”

“The crew really wanted to wear orange jumpsuits, but we couldn’t get ’em in time,” he continued. “It wasn’t like we thought it was a bad idea — we were certainly going to roll with it. Anyway, he’s doing fine. He sends his love, and you’re stuck with me today.”