Jared Leto Posts Bizarre Photo, and Fans Are Calling Cult

With his long hair and beard, Jared Leto already draws comparisons to a certain biblical figure, but fans are commenting on the resemblance more than ever after the 47-year-old actor and musician shared a photo of himself in a white robe with his hands raised in the air. He also wore dark sunglasses while he seemingly stood above a crowd of people who also had their hands up in the air.

Leto captioned the photo with an emoji of raised hands. His 14 million combined Twitter and Instagram followers went wild for the photo, which appears to be from a recent Thirty Seconds To Mars fan event.

“yes this is a cult let’s pray with our leader,” one Twitter user joked in a reply to the post.

“F— the haters and be calm being echelon,” another wrote. “This is a cult. A big family. Best band ever.”

“Hi haters glad to see you again here,” someone else said. “Just [in case you missed it] [Yes This Is A Cult] [You Wouldn’t Understand].”

The “cult” comments come after Thirty Seconds To Mars, of which Leto is the frontman, posted photos to social media in recent weeks of Leto dressed like Jesus and speaking to large crowds of Thirty Seconds To Mars fans on an island in Croatia. One post from the band shows four photos and captions it, “Yes, this is a cult. [Mars Island].”

On the band’s website, Mars Island is described as a “three night, all inclusive festival experience.”

“Relax and restore with yoga amongst the trees, take a dip in the pool, catch a midnight screening or gaze at the stars, and catch two intimate performances with Thirty Seconds To Mars. Mars Island is an experience like no other,” the website reads.

Tickets for the event, which took place from Aug. 9-12, started at packages for $995 and sell for as high as $6,499. “Add-on experiences,” such as massages, early entry and tattoos were also available for an additional price.

Another all-inclusive festival weekend, Camp Mars, is planned for Sept. 7-9 in Malibu, California. “Come celebrate the 10 year anniversary of ‘This Is War’ at an extra special Camp Mars,” the band’s website reads.

“Over the last five years, we’ve witnessed how our community has grown together, learned together, and created once in a lifetime memories. In honor of our fifth year, we are launching a new event dedicated to the spirit of exploration and born from the minds of our collective community, Mars Island,” the site continues. “From the mountains of Malibu, now to the idyllic coasts of Croatia, join us as we travel the world and step into the future of community experiences. Discover what is possible – new friends, moments, & perspectives.”

Overnight tickets for Camp Mars start at $999 and range up to $6,499.

