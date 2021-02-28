'Mad Men' Star January Jones Tries on Her Plunging Golden Globes Dress 10 Years Later

✖

January Jones has been making the most of her quarantine, running the full gamut of Instagram posts from deranged new hobbies to thirst traps from the safety of her home. In her latest post, Jones decided to post a very timely throwback with a twist. Back in 2011, Jones made headlines with her bombshell red carpet look, a fiery red Versace gown that showed off the Mad Men star's best assets. Jones, 43, was the Face of Versace at the time, and she certainly did the fashion house justice with this look.

The 2021 Golden Globes air on Sunday, Feb. 28, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the mostly virtual event won't have a traditional red carpet. While this will, unfortunately, put a dent in notable fashion moments, Jones decided to enjoy a glamorous moment on her own. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of her red gown, Jones posted a new picture of herself wearing the gown at home with the caption "10yrs later and it still, (sorta), fits."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones)

Unlike most mere mortals, Jones seems to be staying fit while staying home. The X-Men: First Class star has opened up about her fitness routine in the past, explaining that it has changed quite a bit as she's gotten older. "My dad was a trainer, so in my 20s and 30s, I didn’t work out, because he was always pushing my sisters, my mom, and me to exercise. We would rebel and not do it,” she told Shape in 2020. “It’s not that I wasn’t active. As kids, my two sisters were runners, I played tennis, and we all swam. But on a regular basis, I wouldn’t work out, ever. Even when I was filming X-Men and they had trainers for all of us, I would lie and say I was exercising in my hotel room, when actually I was watching Friends and having full tea service."

However, she got more diligent with her exercise after the birth of her son in 2011. "After I had my son, Xander, I wanted to feel strong because my body had changed so much," she explained to Shape. "As he got bigger and I was hauling around a 20- or 30-pound toddler, my lower back gave out and I saw my shoulders starting to curl and hunch. I wanted to do something for my posture and core strength. Two or three years ago I started doing barre classes, and after that, I took regular private Pilates lessons. Then a friend told me about Lagree Pilates. I’ve been doing it two to four times a week for the past year now, and I’ve gained weight because I’ve put on muscle. I’ve gone up a size in clothes, but I feel like I look better naked."