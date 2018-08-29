Janet Jackson Honors Brother Michael’s 60th Birthday in Amazing Video

Janet Jackson is memorializing her brother, the late Michael Jackson, who would have turned 60 years old today. In a fun, Michael-inspired music video, Janet recreated the visuals for the King of Pop’s 1992 hit “Remember the Time.”

Collaborating with Kwaylon “BlameItOnKway” Rogers, Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor and Diamond Batiste in the clip, Jackson plays an Egyptian queen who decides the fate of the dancers before her as “Made For Now,” her new song with Daddy Yankee, plays.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In Michael Jackson’s original version, the Egyptian queen is played by model Iman, while the pharaoh is played by Eddie Murphy. Magic Johnson also stars in the original. But in the new version, Janet sits alone as the queen.

“Had so much fun with these guys,” Jackson wrote in the caption of the Instagram video, tagging Rogers, Bachelor and Batiste.

Rogers, Bachelor and Batiste also shared the clip. “SURPRISE! I did a video with a legend. Janet Jackson’s FIRST EVER social media video. I love the song and message behind it!” Rogers wrote.

“This meant more to me than I can ever put to words. Simply iconic and to direct this video with my brother [Rogers] for [Jackson] was legendary,” Batiste wrote. “Blessed happy bday #mj.”

Fans loved the tribute to Michael Jackson.

“Oh!!! Remember the time,” one of Janet Jackson’s 3 million followers wrote. “He would have loved this.”

“Paying homage to her brother Michael Jackson. Awesome!” another said.

“What a superb way to brighten the day in remembrance of your brother Michael’s legacy and his 60th Birthday. Love it!!” another fan wrote.

Jackson has been in headlines recently after the death of her father, Joe Jackson. In July, she said at the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans that she was struggling in the wake of his death.

“To be quite honest it was really hard for me. It’s always difficult when you lose a loved one. I didn’t now what to do. I didn’t know how to move forward, if I should cancel this festival or the entire tour.”

She continued, “He was very strong. Without his drive, his strength, we wouldn’t have this success. We’re a black family that came from Gary, Indiana, and we broke all kinds of records all over the globe. That’s truth.”

Michael Jackson’s estate also released a statement after Joe Jackson died of cancer, saying they will “miss him tremendously.”

“We are deeply saddened by Mr. Jackson’s passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Katherine Jackson and the family,” the estate said in a statement.

“Joe was a strong man who acknowledged his own imperfections and heroically delivered his sons and daughters from the steel mills of Gary, Indiana to worldwide pop superstardom,” it continued, going on to tout his accolades in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as well as Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame.