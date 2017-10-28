Jane Fonda Makes Controversial Statement About Women Abused by Harvey Weinstein

Jane Fonda has always been known for making controversial political statements, and her latest comments have stirred up conversation once again.

The Grace and Frankie actress was discussing the ongoing Harvey Weinstein scandal on MSNBC when she dropped a statement that not everyone was pleased with.

She bluntly stated that the only reason these allegations against Weinstein and other abusers are being heard was because they came from famous white women.

“It feels like something has shifted,” Fonda said. “It’s too bad that it’s probably because so many of the women that were assaulted by Harvey Weinstein are famous and white and everybody knows them. This has been going on a long time to black women and other women of color and it doesn’t get out quite the same.”

While many agreed with the sentiments, it came off as a bit problematic for some.

Some thought thought the statement devalued the allegations made by Lupita Nyong’o and other women of color. Others were irritated that it took Fonda taking a stand for this opinion to make national headlines. This stance has been been stated by numerous women of color in the past.

See some the reactions below.

My love for Jane Fonda grows every day. https://t.co/8jmKlbWI9K — Sadiya Ansari (@SadiyaAnsari) October 27, 2017

That’s the point of her statement lol — My name is (@Arrion_Jerod) October 26, 2017

Just walked out my front door, screamed “I love Jane Fonda,” walked back inside and opened a beer. — Kendra Alvey (@Kendragarden) October 26, 2017

🗣🗣🗣 (tbh this article has an …interesting tone, just found it interesting that it took a white woman to say this for it to be an article) https://t.co/p02xNmvQaP — Misty Coreno (@cristy_moreno1) October 27, 2017

Damn. Jane Fonda bringing the wood! And she’s 100% right. When white women complain, America listens. Black women? Nope. https://t.co/MKQT12jExG — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) October 27, 2017

