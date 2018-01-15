Jane Fonda Reveals She Had Cancerous Growth Removed From Lip

Jane Fonda had a cancerous growth removed from her lower lip, which explained why she had a bandage on her chin during her newest interview with Grace and Frankie co-star Lily Tomlin.

The 80-year-old Hollywood legend appeared on Monday’s new episode of BUILD Series and explained what was up with her bandage right away.

“I just had a cancer taken from my lip,” Fonda explained. “I thought it was going to heal in time before I came before you, but it’s fine. I just want to explain it. I don’t normally go around like this.”

When host Ricky Camilleri thanked Fonda for not cancelling on him, she laughed.

“The world is falling apart. What’s a lip?” she said.

Fonda previously had a lumpectomy for breast cancer in 2010. After the procedure, her representative said she was “100 percent cancer free.”

“[It] was a good test, because I always said I’m not afraid of dying,” Fonda, an Oscar winner for Klute and Coming Home, told Oprah Winfrey in 2013. “And I wasn’t. I mean, I felt, god, I’ve just joined a family of millions of women who have gone through this. And how interesting. What a journey this is going to be.”

“[I thought], you know, maybe I’ll make it and maybe I won’t. I didn’t get scared. I hope I don’t die. But I’m not scared of dying,” Fonda continued.

Fonda and Tomlin co-star in Netflix’s acclaimed sitcom Grace and Frankie with Sam Waterston and Martin Sheen. The show’s fourth season adds Friends veteran Lisa Kudrow to the cast. She plays a manicurist who befriends Fonda’s Grace.

“[Casting the 54-year-old Friends alum] made me very happy because I’ve always wanted to get to know her and she’s become a friend,” Fonda told BUILD.

Fonda and Tomlin are both up for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy. Their competition includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep), Alison Brie (GLOW) and Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black). The ceremony airs on TBS and TNT on Jan. 21.

New episodes of Grace and Frankie will be posted on Netflix on Jan. 19.

Photo credit: YouTube/BUILD Series