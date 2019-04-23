Jana Duggar Is Reportedly Courting and Fans Are Already Questioning Him

Has the oldest Duggar sister found her match?

According to In Touch Weekly, Jana Duggar recently sparked courting rumors after she was spotted with a male friend in a family photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Duggar is pictured with Caleb Williams, a church friend who has been popping up recently in the Duggar family photos that have been shared on social media.

Fans were quick to pick apart Williams, calling him out for his “sloppy” look.

“I can see the top of his underwear,” one fan pointed out.

“Who’s the guy on the left in front? Don’t think he’s a Duggar – his blue underwear, etc. is showing,” another user said.

Williams responded good-naturedly to the criticism, but hasn’t responded to the rumors that he and the 27-year-old Duggar are dating.

“To all the folks out there wondering: No, I had no idea my unmentionables were hanging out. In the future, I will probably triple check to verify the integrity of my outer garments before any such pictures are snapped and shared,” he wrote.

Duggar was recently out wedding dress shopping, but that’s to be expected, considering how many Duggar weddings there have been lately. The Counting On cast member was out and about shopping for her now sister-in-law, Kendra Caldwell.

Duggar hasn’t confirmed any dating news, but she’s no stranger to waiting for the right guy.

“I know how it feels to wait for Prince Charming to come along. I’m still waiting,” she said earlier this year. “Waiting is not always easy. Especially in those times when all the married siblings are getting together and you can’t go because you’re not part of ‘that’ group.”