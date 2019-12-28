Jamie Lynn Spears’ Throwback Photo With Sister Britney and Her Ex Justin Timberlake Sets Comments Section on Fire

Jamie Lynn Spears posted quite the ‘Flashback Friday’ photo yesterday. The younger sister of pop star Britney Spears showed off a photo of her, actress Natalie Portman along with her older sister and her then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake. As one might expect, the comments section lit up like a Christmas tree after seeing an old pic of the one-time couple together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Dec 27, 2019 at 8:59am PST

“This is the cutest thing I have seen all day,” wrote one user, while another joked “why must you do this to my heart?” Others noticed that the younger Spears didn’t tag Timberlake in the photo. “Mood: not tagging Justin,” read one such comment.

This isn’t the first time that the pop singer posted about her older sister and her ex. At the beginning of December, Spears threw a little shade at Timberlake when a post of the one-time couple resurfaced wearing matching denim outfits to the American Music Awards in 2001. After 13-year-old country sensation Mason Ramsey wrote “I’m gonna tell my kids this was me and [Millie Bobbie Brown],” Spears replied simply, “Tellin’ mine the same.”

That same denim-clad photo started recirculating not long after Timberlake was spotted holding hands with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright — despite the fact that he’s married to actress Jessica Biel. Both Timberlake and Wainwright have denied that they have been carrying on a romantic affair.

Aside from reminiscing about her sisters’ lost loves, Spears has also been fueling speculation that she’d be reuniting with the cast of Nickelodeon sketch comedy show All That. While she won’t be reprising the role of Zoey Brooks, who later appeared on Zoey 101, she’ll instead be returning to her role of bodyguard/bacon aficionado Thelma Stump, which she first played on the original version of All That.

The cast of Zoey 101 cast has previously reunited, even appearing in a short where they opened up a time capsule they had buried at the fictional boarding school Pacific Coast Academy in a prior episode. However, Spears wasn’t present for any of these mini-reunions. The show ran for three years until 2008, and the series finale airing around one month before Spears, who was 16 at the time, welcomed Maddie, the first of her two children.

Spears has since denied the show ended as a result of her pregnancy.