Jamie Foxx Will Not Be Charged in Alleged Sexual Assault Case

The sexual assault case against Jamie Foxx has reportedly been closed, leaving the actor with no charges.

The Las Vegas Police Department was investigating a report that Fox had struck a woman in the face with his genitals back in 2002. However, on Sunday, sources in the department told TMZ that they had closed the case. A criminal investigation was no longer possible as the statute of limitations is three years in Nevada.

The victim made her accusation back in June. She claimed that she attended a party at Foxx’s Las Vegas home 16 years ago, and he tried to persuade her into performing oral sex on him. The anonymous accuser said that she refused repeatedly, until Fox finally slapped her in the face.

The alleged attack had a lasting effect on the victim, who said that she was ejected from the party not long afterward. She said that she went home to Los Angeles the next day, and checked herself into a hospital not long after for severe panic attacks.

Now that the criminal investigation has been dropped, a civil lawsuit is also unlikely, as the statute of limitations has reportedly run out on that as well.

The woman who filed the report said that she was inspired by the other women who came forward during the Me Too movement. She hoped to inspire other victims to hold their attackers accountable.

Foxx, for his part, denied her claims all along. While he is no longer facing criminal charges, he may still have to battle it out in the court of public opinion. Back in June, he promised to stand his ground.

“Jamie emphatically denies that this incident ever occurred, and he will be filing a report with the Las Vegas Police Department against the woman for filing a false police report against him,” stated his lawyer, Allison Hart. “The first time [Jamie] became aware of this woman’s absurd claims about an incident that supposedly occurred 16 years ago was when TMZ contacted his representatives [Tuesday] about this story.”

“The alleged incident was not reported to law enforcement in 2002,” Hart added, “or at any other time in the last 16 years until last Friday because the incident never happened.”

So far, the accusations have not affected Foxx’s standing in Hollywood. He co-starred in a new major film adaptation of Robin Hood, which is expected in theaters later this year, and he is in pre-production on a reboot of Spawn.