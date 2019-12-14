Jamie Foxx Spotted With New Rumored Girlfriend Sela Vave Following Katie Holmes Breakup

Does Jamie Foxx have a new girlfriend? It’s rumored that he does and it’s not Katie Holmes. However, this isn’t the first time fans have speculated that he may be with Sela Vave. He also denied rumors not long ago after they were spotted holding hands, saying that he doesn’t date in his “daughter’s range, ever.” But, the two were seen out on Wednesday night at Warwick nightclub in Los Angeles, California where the two celebrated his 52nd birthday.

According to one source who spoke with ET, Foxx and the young singer arrived together around 12:30 a.m. and “kept close to one another at the DJ booth alongside DJ Irie.”

“At one point in the night, Jamie hopped onto the mic for almost an hour, singing multiple hits,” including Snoop Dog’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot.” The source added that there were several Dom Perignon champagne bottle’s sent to his private table and that at one point the entire club sang happy birthday to him. Foxx and Vave left the party around 2 a.m.

Back in August, the two were spotted holding hands with each other shortly after it was announced that he and Holmes had split up. But according to Foxx, the rumors of he and Vave being more than friends is “absolutely not true.”

“That girl hangs out with my kids, my young daughter, loves her. My oldest daughter,” he explained on the show Big Boy’s Neighborhood of his two daughters Corinne, 25, and Annalise, 10. “… I talk to her mom, her parents. So, I know the nature of the business that we’re in, so I don’t trip on headlines.”

“… I got a 25-year-old daughter and I don’t date in my daughter’s range ever,” he continued. “… I always try to make sure that my daughter can look at me and say, ‘Hey dad, you ain’t screwing up.’”

He then went on to explain that he and Vave strictly have a professional relationship since he’s trying to help grow her singing career. “But when it comes to that part, and the girls and her, and what I’m trying to do for her as an artist, I feel like I have to be an eldest statesman,” he said. “Her uncle, as she calls me, and step in and say ‘Hey guys, don’t let it be the double standard.’”

He continued to say that there shouldn’t be a double standard and she shouldn’t be called certain names because people are assuming she’s using Foxx to get to the next level.

She then addressed the issues via Instagram, posting, “For the people who care… here is the TRUE story (swipe)… for everyone else you can keep talking and calling me a whore, slut, home wrecker, thot, gold digger, that I should die, and whatever else you want. Because it doesn’t matter to me, I’m out here to work and do what I love most.”