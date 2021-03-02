Jamie Dornan's 7-Year-Old Daughter Is Becoming a Motivational Guru

✖

Parenting during the pandemic has had its fair share of ups and downs for families worldwide, but actor Jamie Dornan's experience has most happily been an amusing one thanks to the little motivational guru he and his wife, Amelia Warner, are raising. During a visit to The Late Late Show With James Corden on Monday night, the Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar actor revealed his 7-year-old daughter, Dulcie, has been sharing some sweet, positive messages around their home as shared by Warner on social media. Corden took to sharing a few of the confident sayings by Dornan's eldest, admitting it was "so cute."

"It makes me really proud and happy that that's the sort of stuff she is coming out with and it makes us feel that we're doing something right," Dornan said as Corden went through several positive remarks Dulcie came up with, including affirmations like "always tray (sic) your best," "be the tiger" and "I love my bum bum the way it is!" As for the latter, Dornan has a bit of an idea of where she got that from. "There is a lot of talk about body parts and saying you now, all that sort of stuff, so I think she's just at liberty to talk about it and write little notes about it. I think it's a good thing."

The 38-year-old actor is currently raising his three daughters, 7-year-old Dulcie, 4-year-old Elva and 1½-year-old Alberta, with Warner at their home in the English countryside. But the family of four will soon be quarantining in Australia ahead of the filming for his next project, The Tourist for HBO Max — a mystery thriller from the makers of Fleabag. As the couple and their three kids look forward to the move down under for a "long time," he admits the pair have planned to keep their children distracted with iPads, Nintendo Switches, movies and activity books across the two-week mandatory period for quarantine.

During a visit to The Tonight Show, Starring Jimmy Fallon this past December, Dornan opened up about life under lockdown, admitting it's been "all-encompassing," like other families. "It's kind of been the agony and the ecstasy in the same period of time."

The Fifty Shades Of Grey franchise star went on to share how quarantine has provided him and his wife some of the most "challenging days" they've ever experienced as parents. Still, for the most part, it has been the "most fun" they have had as a family of four alongside their dog Leonard. "Kids are amazing, 'cause they truly live in the moment," he explained. "So they're not concerned about what's happening and why the world is the way it is at this age. You know, they're just, 'this is what we have now, let's have fun.' So that's a great thing to be around."

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:35 p.m. ET on CBS. Barb & Star Go to the Vista Del Mar is currently available everywhere you rent movies and will be released to own on digital March 26, followed by a Blu-ray Combo Pack with DVD on April 6.

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.