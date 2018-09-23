James Woods’ Twitter Account Suspended Following ‘Misleading’ Tweet

James Woods claims he has been locked out of his Twitter account for sharing a “misleading” meme telling men not to vote in the November midterm elections.

This is the tweet @RealJamesWoods was locked for. Wouldn’t it be ironic if the “Streisand Effect” kicked in and it was retweeted 10,000 times? Retweet at your peril. @jack is watching… 👀#FREEJAMESWOODS pic.twitter.com/eIZpGkOk6A — Sara Miller (@Millerita) September 21, 2018

In July, Woods shared a meme from a hoax campaign telling men not to vote in November. Woods noted in his original tweet that it was possible the meme could be fake, writing, “Pretty scaye that there is a distinct possibility this could be real. Not likely, but in this day and age of absolute liberal insanity, it is at least possible.”

Woods told The Associated Press he received an email from Twitter on Thursday, which said the tweet “has the potential to be misleading in a way that could impact an election.” He could regain control of his account if he deletes the message, but Woods told the AP he will not.

Sara Miller, a writer for the conservative outlet The Federalist, shared a statement from Woods on Saturday. “You are a coward, @jack. There is no free speech for Conservatives on @Twitter,” he said, referring to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Miller also shared a letter Woods sent to his friends, in which he says Dorsey and liberals are “now closer to their nirvana of a world without criticism or opposition.”

For those asking, Jimmy sent out this email to his friends today. He hasn’t made any press statements, this expresses his feelings on the matter. #FreeJamesWoods @RealJamesWoods pic.twitter.com/6y1kvKhgVX — Sara Miller (@Millerita) September 23, 2018

“The reason I’m sending this to you is that, liberal or conservative, I know every single one of you agrees that this muzzle of free speech is a cancer that, if allowed to metasize, will destroy this nation and everything it stands for,” Woods wrote.

Earlier this month, Woods criticized Dorsey for banning InfoWars founder Alex Jones.

“I’ve never read Alex Jones nor watched any of his video presence on the internet. A friend told me he was an extremist. Believe me that I know nothing about him. That said, I think banning him from the internet is a slippery slope. This is the beginning of real fascism. Trust me,” the actor wrote.

Although Woods claims he cannot post on his Twitter account, his account is still viewable to his 1.7 million followers and all Twitter users. His last activity came on Sept. 20, when he retweeted commentator Laura Ingraham. Many of his most recent tweets also show support for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual harassment.

“The #MeTooHucksters are willing to destroy a good man’s sterling reputation and humiliate his family simply to defend their ‘right’ to murder their own offspring. #ConfirmKavanaugh,” Woods wrote in a Sept. 19 tweet that was retweeted over 16,000 times.

Woods also claimed in July that his agent dropped him because of his political beliefs.

