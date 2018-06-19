James Van Der Beek Shares Explicit Photo From Wife’s Home Birth

James Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly welcomed their fifth child, daughter Gwendolyn, on Friday, June 15, with Kimberly giving birth at home.

To celebrate the moment, Van Der Beek shared a photo of the birth on Instagram, and it’s definitely not for the faint of heart.

The snap sees the 41-year-old shirtless, cradling his newborn, who is still attached to her umbilical cord and placenta, which is resting in a bowl on the floor.

He captioned the image, “The category is: Home-Birth Realness. (Word of caution: If you’re squeamish, just double-tap and move on) Messy bed ✔️ Plastic sheeting underneath old sheets ✔️Old towel crumpled on the floor ✔️ Vomit bag (unused) ✔️ Inflatable birthing tub (also unused)✔️ Shirtless Dad ✔️Boy in Spider-Man pajamas ✔️Happy, healthy baby ✔️ Happy, healthy Mom in her own shower right after giving birth ✔️ Water bottle ✔️And… placenta in a mixing bowl ✔️ (I warned you).”

Like older siblings Emilia, 2, Annabel Leah, 4, and Joshua, 6, Gwendolyn was delivered at home with a doctor and midwife on hand, while the couple’s eldest child, 7-year-old Olivia, was born in a hospital.

“Every child awakens a different energy in you… and this one has been bringing up the truth ever since we found out she was on her way,” Van Der Beek told PEOPLE in a statement after Gwendolyn’s birth.

“I’ve been in bliss these last few days, but I’ve also been feeling the pain of parents who have been separated from their kids, and the terror those poor kids must be in right now. I live an incredibly privileged life… and the last thing I want would be to politicize a birth… but this is human rights abuse. It just didn’t seem right to bask in my privilege and blessings and not bring attention to it,” he added.

The Pose star also gushed over his wife in another post, writing, “I don’t know how she’s done it… but I don’t really have words. All I’ve got is: wow.”

The couple announced in February that Kimberly was expecting, sharing a photo of their four older children placing a hand on Kimberly’s baby bump.

“Thrilled beyond belief to announce that we are once again adding to our family,” Van Der Beek wrote. “And I say “beyond belief” because some people are probably wondering if we’re out of our minds. Which we might very well be… but I couldn’t be more excited. Or grateful. Or in awe of @vanderkimberly.”

