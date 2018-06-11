Jackson Odell Sings About Heaven in Song for Girlfriend’s Family

In a heartwrenching Instagram post, Jackson Odell’s girlfriend mourned the 20-year-old actor and singer’s death with a tribute video of Odell singing Eric Clapton’s “Tears In Heaven.”

She wrote that Odell once dedicated the song to her family and that she would “forever miss him.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Words cannot describe how my heart is hurting over you. You were too young to go & I will never understand why God decided to take you up to heaven,” Odell’s girlfriend, Alyssa Ruiz, wrote on Instagram Sunday night. “You originally sang this song for my family & my Nino. Well, this song is now for you, Jack. Cause I know you don’t belong here in heaven ~ I will forever miss you, your voice, and your music. You are in my heart forever and I will always remember you. Sleep well my sweet angel.”

Odell, who was best known for his role on ABC’s The Goldbergs, was found dead on Friday in a sober living home in the San Fernando Valley. Police say that so far there are no signs of foul play and that an autopsy of the actor and singer’s body should be complete within the next few days.

Odell had been acting since he was 12 years old, making his debut in an uncredited Private Practice role in 2009. He starred in films like Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer and made appearances in shows like iCarly, Modern Family, Arrested Development and Jessie. He played the recurring character Ari Caldwell in The Goldbergs.

His family released a statement after news broke of his death on Sunday morning.

“The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell, on Friday,” the statement read. “He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does so as well. We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately. We will not be making any more statements.”

Fans and friends alike have been mourning Odell’s death and offering condolences to Odell’s family. Modern Family star Ariel Winter, 20, issued a statement to Instagram.

“Devastated to hear about the passing of Jackson Odell,” Winter’s post read. “I knew Jackson since we were 12 years old, and he even appeared on Modern Family. We didn’t talk much as we entered into our high school years, but I’m glad I got to spend time with him before his end. Very hard for me to hear about anyone passing away, but someone so young really saddens me. Sending love to his family and friends.”