Jackson Odell’s Funeral Held, Cause of Death Still Unknown

Jackson Odell’s family laid the late actor to rest Wednesday in a private service held for only next of kin, E! News reports. The 20-year-old actor best known for his role in The Goldbergs was found dead at age 20 on Friday, June 8 at a sober living home in Los Angeles.

The private service came before the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has released a cause of death. A spokesperson for the office said the cause of death is pending an autopsy, which was planned to be completed this week.

Odell’s family released a statement on his Twitter profile Sunday after news of his death was made public.

“The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell, on Friday. He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward,” the statement read. “Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well. We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately. We will not be making any more statements.”

Fans mourning Odell’s death can take comfort in knowing that a public celebration of life is being planned for June 23.

Odell, who had a history of drug abuse, was clean when he last underwent a drug test before his sudden death, TMZ reported earlier this week, though the news outlet did not clarify when the drug test occurred.

The actor, singer and songwriter had a history of heroin use, but no drugs or drug paraphernalia were found near his body when it was discovered at the sober living home in the San Fernando Valley last Friday. He had reportedly been living at the facility for about three weeks. Police said no foul play was suspected and that an autopsy would be conducted within the next few days. While authorities try to determine the official cause of death, a toxicology test is also reportedly underway along with the autopsy.

Although he was best known for his role on The Goldbergs, Odell also appeared on a number of TV shows and movies and also had a fast-growing YouTube channel where he would perform his own original music as well as cover songs.

Odell’s first foray into acting came in the form of an uncredited role in a 2009 episode of Private Practice when he was 12 years old. He went on to appear in sporadic episodes of shows like Modern Family, Arrested Development, iCarly and Jessie — and even starred in the Disney Channel movie Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer.

Fans and fellow actors, including Modern Family star Ariel Winter and The Goldbergs actor Charlie DePew, have paid tribute to Odell via social media.

“Devastated to hear about the passing of Jackson Odell,” Winter, 20, wrote on Instagram. “I knew Jackson since we were 12 years old, and he even appeared on Modern Family. We didn’t talk much as we entered into our high school years, but I’m glad I got to spend time with him before his end. Very hard for me to hear about anyone passing away, but someone so young really saddens me. Sending love to his family and friends.”

“RIP Jackson Odell. I’m so happy that i got to know you. You were a true talent and an even truer person,” DePew, 22, wrote on Twitter.