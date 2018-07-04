Jackson Family Attends Private Luncheon After Joe Jackson Funeral

The Jackson family was reunited again following the funeral for family patriarch Joe Jackson on Monday as they attended a private luncheon for the family.

TMZ reports that family members like widow Katherine Jackson, children Janet Jackson, La Toya Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, Rebbie Jackson and Michael Jackson‘s youngest son, Blanket, attended a private luncheon Monday after Joe Jackson’s private service at Forest Lawn in Glendale, California, which is the same cemetery where Michael Jackson was laid to rest in 2009.

RadarOnline reports that Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, and Janet Jackson, refused to speak to each other during the service.

“Paris was almost unnoticeable at the funeral, and chose to stay away from her father’s siblings,” a source told the outlet. “She was definitely frosty.”

A different source said that Paris Jackson was upset that Janet Jackson didn’t spend more time with Joe Jackson before his death.

“Paris thinks Janet is acting fake,” the source said.

Paris Jackson was not photographed at the luncheon.

Close friends like musicians Stevie Wonder and Johnny Gill also attended the service and luncheon.

As previously reported, Joe Jackson died last Wednesday, June 27 at the age of 89 after a battle with terminal cancer.

“We mourn the loss of our father and celebrate the life of a man who sacrificed so much to give us the life and success we have today,” the Jackson family said in a statement.

Joe Jackson was a controversial figure in the music business, having helped guide his children to success, but later was accused of physically abusing his children. The abuse was referenced in a statement released by the Michael Jackson estate.

“Joe was a strong man who acknowledged his own imperfections and heroically delivered his sons and daughters from the steel mills of Gary, Indiana to worldwide pop superstardom,” the Michael Jackson estate said at the time of Joe Jackson’s death.

The statement continued: “Mr. Jackson’s contributions to the history of music are enormous. They were acknowledged by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002 in a proclamation naming him as Best Entertainment Manager of All Time; he was inducted into Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame in 2014 and his son Michael acknowledged him with a Joe Jackson Day at Neverland.”

A source close to the family told Entertainment Tonight that a public ceremony would be held honoring Joe Jackson’s life, but no details on a specific time or place were provided.