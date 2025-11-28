Jackson Browne’s Son Ethan Dead After He Was ‘Found Unresponsive’

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne is mourning the death of his son, Ethan Browne. He was 52.

The “Running on Empty” artist, 77, announced the loss of his son, who worked as a model and actor, on Wednesday in a statement shared to Facebook.

“It is with deep sorrow that we share that on the morning of November 25, 2025, Ethan Browne, the son of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major, was found unresponsive in his home and has passed away,” the statement read. “We ask for privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time. No further details are available at this moment.”

Ethan Browne and dad Jackson Browne during “Raising Helen” Los Angeles Premiere – Arrivals at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by J. Merritt/FilmMagic)

Major, who was the “Somebody’s Baby” singer’s first wife, died by suicide in 1976 at age 30, when Ethan was just a toddler. (Browne is also father to son Ryan, 43, with ex-wife Lynn Sweeney.)

Ethan has been in the spotlight since he was just a few weeks old, appearing with his father on the cover of Rolling Stone in 1974. In 2004, Ethan appeared in the film Raising Helen, and he also worked as a model throughout his career.

In 2021, Jackson told Route Magazine that being a father to Ethan became the “main focus” in his life after Major’s death.

American singer-songwriter and musician Jackson Browne and his son, Ethan Browne, attend the Hollywood premiere of ‘Batman Returns,’ held at Mann’s Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, 16th June 1992. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

I only had two things that I hoped I could fit together: being a songwriter and a father,” he said at the time. “And I looked at it like this, if I have to only be a father, I hope I’ll know it, and just do that.”

“But life’s not like that and you don’t get a notice in the mail saying you’re blowing it as a parent. You think you have the advice and the help you need, and sometimes you don’t, or you don’t heed it,” he continued. “The mistakes I’ve made as a parent are still with me. I think about them fairly often. It’s not that you’re not trying the whole time. It’s not that I wasn’t trying then. You’re just distracted by other things and some things don’t occur to you. Or maybe you ignore advice that you should have taken, because you’re overconfident.”