Ja Rule Urges Fans to Cuss Him out at Concert Amid Fyre Festival Controversy

Ja Rule is urging fans to take their anger out on him over the refreshed failed Fyre Festival controversy by asking them to cuss at him during his concerts.

During his concert in New Jersey Friday night, the rapper and Fyre Festival co-founder acknowledged the anger that many fans have lingering in them following the release of two documentaries detailing the Fyre fiasco – Netflix’s Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened and Hulu’s Fyre Fraud.

Instead of allowing that anger to simmer, Ja Rule encouraged the audience to take it out on him and move on.

Ja Rule sorry!

“You might be a little mad at me,” he said after throwing up the middle finger and asking the crowd who had seen the two documentaries.

“I want y’all to repeat after me,” he continued. “Get it out of your f–ing system cause we ain’t gonna do this s– for the rest of the year! So get your mother–ing middle fingers up. Let me hear you say ‘F– you, Ja Rule!”

Ja Rule had played a pivotal role in the April 2017 event, co-producing the failed festival alongside Billy McFarland, who is currently serving a six-year prison sentence. After news broke that the Fyre Festival had disastrous results, gaining social media attention, the rapper had explained himself on Twitter.

“I’m heartbroken at this moment my partners and I wanted this to be an amazing event it was NOT A SCAM as everyone is reporting,” he tweeted on April 28, 2017. “I don’t know how everything went so left but I’m working to make it right by making sure everyone is refunded…I truly apologize as this is NOT MY FAULT… but I’m taking responsibility I’m deeply sorry to everyone who was inconvenienced by this…”

However, backlash was sparked anew last month following the debut of the Fyre documentaries, forcing Ja Rule back into the defensive.

“The docs clearly have Billy at fault but let’s blame the rapper lmao ok…” he tweeted in January, adding in a second tweet that “I feel bad for those ppl… but I did not and would never scam ANYONE… period!!! And I don’t care if anyone sympathizes with me or not those are the FACTS!!!”

“I too was hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead astray!!!” he added, promising that he would “tell my truth soon.”

Netflix’s Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened and Hulu’s Fyre Fraud are both available for streaming.