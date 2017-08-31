The Internet Is Definitely Talking About Ivanka Trump’s White Top
Ivanka Trump is setting the Internet ablaze with her work attire this week. The daughter of President Donald Trump stepped out wearing an outfit that is skin-tight, to say the least, and some of her critics had words about it.
The 35-year-old mother of three was photographed on Thursday as she left her Washington D.C. home. She was sporting a form-hugging white sleeveless top that put her curvy figure on full display. Ivanka was being escorted by a team of secret service agents as flashed her megawatt smile at the cameras.
Up Next: Former WWE Superstar Has a Request for President Trump
The fashion mogul paired the top with high-waisted salmon-colored pants. Ivanka accessorized her classy look with chic Ray-Ban sunglasses, gold earrings, and a white handbag from her personal line. See the pictures of Ivanka Trump in the white top here.
While Ivanka seemed confident in her look, the Internet had a different opinion.
"Ivanka dresses beautifully and expensively but this time, inappropriately. Toss a jacket over that too-tight top -- too bosomy frame," one person wrote. "Not proper for office without a jacket. If your bust was smaller, okay."
Ivanka Trump wore a VERY tight white top as she left her home this morning https://t.co/4gZSGfofff pic.twitter.com/HexvLihlBP— Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) June 29, 2017
Some on the Internet who simply didn't like the top at all.
"Not a flattering top! Or bra!" one person wrote.
"EW isn't that supposed to be worn underneath something?" another commented. "Looks dreadful."
More: Salma Hayek Reveals She Once Shot Down Donald Trump
Despite what the Internet was saying, Ivanka appeared to have a good start to her morning as she managed to spend a little quality time with her youngest son Theodore. She took to Instagram to reveal a photo of her adorable little one snuggling his teddy bear. The precious pic shows the one-year-old wearing palm tree-print while still in bed with his beloved stuffed animal.
Ivanka shared the snap with the caption: "Teddy x Teddy."