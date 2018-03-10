‘Jurassic World’ Star Irrfan Khan Reveals He Is Battling ‘Rare Disease’

Indian actor Irrfan Khan, best known for his roles in The Amazing Spider-Man, Slumdog Millionaire and Jurassic World, said he is battling a “rare disease.”

“Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up,” the 51-year-old Khan wrote on Twitter Monday. “The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease.”

He continued, “I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will. My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible.”

Khan asked the media and his fans not to speculate about his health concerns as he promises to share more details “within a week” to 10 days after further tests. “Till then, wish the best for me,” he wrote.

There were reports about Khan’s “rare disease” in the Indian media before his announcement. He was rumored to have brain cancer, but a close friend of his wrote on Twitter that some of the rumors are not true, reports India.com.

Although IrrfanKhan is unwell, all malicious news being spread about him and his condition since an hour or two are untrue. Likewise, all other horrendous news relating to his hospitalisation are fake. By God’s grace, Irrfan is in Delhi and that’s the only truth. — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) March 6, 2018

According to Deadline, Indian filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj said he needed to delay production on his next movie because of Khan’s medical scare.

In October, Amazon announced that Khan would lead Amazon’s Indian original series The Ministry, a political satire set in modern India, reports Variety. He will play a washed-up Bollywood actor, in the exact opposite position as Khan, who becomes a placeholder culture minister. Despite several mistakes, he becomes a beloved figure again. All India Bakchod‘s Gursimran Khamba created the series, which is Amazon’s latest attempt to break into the Indian market.

Amazon planned to have The Ministry available worldwide this year. There is no word on how Khan’s disease will impact the series.

Khan is a Bollywood icon and one of India’s most well-known actors internationally. He has over 145 credits to his name.

In Hollywood, he is known for supporting roles in the Oscar-winning films Life of Pi and Slumdog Millionaire. His other credits include The Amazing Spider-Man and Jurassic World, in which he played the new owner of Jurassic Park. He also appeared in HBO’s In Treatment and Ron Howard’s Inferno with Tom Hanks.

In 2011, he received the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honor established by the Indian government.

Photo credit: Universal Pictures