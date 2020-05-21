Peek Inside Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s Newly Listed $8M Nashville Home

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari listed their beautiful Nashville home for $7.9 million, and photos do not do the home justice.

Cutler and Cavallari bought the home in 2012, and began living in the home year-round last year. It is located at 39 Bancroft Place, and the property sits on just over eight acres in the Bancroft neighborhood.

The home was listed by Tim Thompson Premier Realtors, LLC and Zeitlin Sothebys International Realty.

Cutler told The Tennessean the couple does not plan on leaving Nashville, but are just relocating. Still, the home has plenty of memories for the quarterback, who played for the Miami Dolphins last year.

“This house has a lot to offer,” he told The Tennessean. “We have a lot of memories in that house and we will miss it. We got married and had three children since we have owned that house, so it’s been a huge part of our life and hopefully someone will enjoy it as much as we have.”

Scroll on for a look at the home.

The Outside

The home covers 19,000 square feet and includes seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and three half baths. It was built in 2007 and has 25 total rooms. The outside was influenced by homes you will find on the Mediterranean.

“Upon entering an atmosphere of infused sophistication and casual elegance is obvious throughout,” reads the listing on Realtor.com. “The residence itself is sited on 8.56 acres affording maximum privacy and breathtaking views of the surrounding hills.”

Living Room and Fireplace

Cutler told The Tennessean he loved the privacy the home gave the couple. “I think one of the most appealing things is the location. We loved the privacy of the neighborhood, but being so close to town,” he explained. “We finished the basement a few years ago and it’s a space we spent a lot of time in.”

Spaces for Entertaining Guests

Co-listing agent Tim Thompson said the home’s big rooms are perfect for entertaining. “The master is on first floor and on the second floor the kids’ rooms are all down one hallway and adjoin a shared playroom,” he told The Tennessean.

Thompson also called the kitchen “extraordinary” and the views “breathtaking.”

“You can see all the way to Green Hills from up there,” he added.

The Kitchen

Cutler played college football at Vanderbilt from 2002 to 2005. In 2017, he moved back to the area with Cavallari and their three children — sons Camden and Jaxon and daughter Saylor.

“The first weekend (Jay and I) ever really hung out we actually came to Nashville,” Cavallari told The Tennessean last year. “It was only 24 hours but I completely fell in love. …We ended up buying a house eight months later, and we bought the house with the intention to be here full time and raise our family here when Jay was done playing football.”

The Study

According to Thompson, the home is heated and cooling using an environmentally friendly geothermal energy system. “It’s a lot more efficient and less expensive way to heat and cool a bigger home,” he told The Tennessean. “It’s expensive to put in, but once you have it, you have years and years of lower utility bills.”

The Master Bedroom

Thompson said having previous celebrity owners could help entice buyers. It definitely adds a bit of mystique to a home like this. It can make people say ‘well if they lived there, then I can see myself living there,’” he told The Tennessean.

The Bathroom

Cavallari told PEOPLE last year she was sad to leave Chicago, but she was excited to start a new chapter in her life. “We always knew this day was coming. And I am really looking forward to being in one place, setting up shop, getting my kids in school there,” the former Laguna Beach star said. “And knowing that we’re going to be there for a very long time, if not forever, is a very exciting thing for me because my life is so hectic and so crazy that having a permanent home base is very comforting to me.”

Amazing Views from Inside

Cavallari also said she feels Nashville is a “great place” to raise her family. “I love it. You know you still get all four seasons, but it’s much milder than other parts of the country and it’s just fun. The people are cool. There’s really good food. There’s always something fun to do. There’s not really a whole lot to not like about Nashville,” she told PEOPLE.

Home Theater

Earlier in June, Cavallari shared a racy photo on Instagram to promote her Uncommon James jewelry collection. The necklace seen in the photo has a bull’s head charm on it. “In honor of our Nashville roots, here’s to country strong,” reads the description of the necklace on the Uncommon James site. It is available for $62.

Another Room to Entertain Guests

While Cavallari is moving out, she will also be preparing for a new show, seven years after she left The Hills. She will star in Very Cavallari, which will co-star Cutler.