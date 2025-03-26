Former Impractical Jokers cast member Joe Gatto has suspended his comedy tour and entered an inpatient care program amid multiple accusations of sexual assault. The comedian, who appeared on the truTV prank series from its 2011 inception until his departure in 2021, made the announcement following separate allegations from two women, according to reporting from multiple outlets.

“Having taken some time to reflect, I’ve decided to voluntarily enter an inpatient program to continue working on myself,” Gatto stated, as reported by Variety. “I just want to thank my friends, fans and especially my family for all of their support – never more so than over the last few days.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 48-year-old performer has called off the remaining dates of his “Let’s Get Into It” tour, including his upcoming performance scheduled for San Antonio, Texas. The cancellation follows accusations that first emerged on March 20, when a woman shared several TikTok videos claiming Gatto sexually assaulted her in 2023 when she was 19 years old.

The TikTok user, identified as joozyb, stated she accepted Gatto’s invitation to attend his Milwaukee performance alone. Following the show, she reportedly went to his hotel room voluntarily and departed after 2 a.m. While she did not provide extensive details of the alleged assault, she included images showing bruises on her body. These videos have since been removed from the platform.

A second accuser subsequently came forward. People magazine reported on March 23 that a former employee alleged experiencing harassment from Gatto during her time working with him on Impractical Jokers. According to her account, the inappropriate behavior began immediately after she turned 18, with the woman describing unwanted physical contact and persistent flirtation. She also indicated that another previous employee had warned her about such conduct before she accepted the position.

Prior to the second allegation becoming public, Gatto responded to the initial accusations with a statement on March 22. “I have used poor judgment and as a result have violated the trust of the people I love most,” he acknowledged, as quoted by Variety. “But anyone who knows me at all knows full well that I wouldn’t assault anyone. Working on myself is an ongoing process, and I am now going to take some time away from the public eye to focus my energies where I need to.”

Since leaving Impractical Jokers three years ago, Gatto has concentrated on stand-up comedy. Earlier this year, he released his first comedy special titled Messing With People through 800 Pound Gorilla and YouTube.

The popular hidden-camera series that brought Gatto to prominence features lifelong friends challenging each other to perform embarrassing dares in public settings while receiving instructions through concealed earpieces. The show continues to air with the three remaining original cast members: James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano.

Neither truTV nor Gatto’s former castmates have publicly addressed the allegations or his decision to seek treatment as of this reporting.